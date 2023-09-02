From cab driver to janitor to judge to teacher to millionaire, everyone in New Mexico has a Bill Richardson story.
Hobbs or Farmington, Santa Fe or Santa Teresa, if you mentioned the big guy’s name, there was a tale to relay. And with the death of the former governor Friday at his summer home in Massachusetts, they are plentiful right about now.
The stories are different, but most share a common theme — how a man of gigantic personality, energy and intelligence believed government could act to improve lives. And whenever he could, William Blaine Richardson III did just that.
One story might be about how, as a member of Congress, he swooped in to help save rural mailboxes from being placed along the highway. Rural people, like anyone else, wanted to be able to see their mailbox, and a few hundred yards was an easier journey to travel than a mile or so. Richardson helped them.
Then, there was that time his congressional office telephoned a U.S. Army base in Germany to ask a sergeant to order a soldier to call his worried mom. When her son stopped writing, she went to then-Rep. Richardson for results. She got them.
A one-time driver for Richardson years ago recalled the candidate’s relentlessness on the trail. Loaned to the Richardson campaign for a week, the driver — fondly — called it “the longest week of my life. We were up at 5 and didn’t stop until 11. No one campaigned as hard as Bill Richardson. No one.”
That ambition eventually got Richardson to Congress; he won the newly created 3rd Congressional District in 1982 and never looked back. A New Mexico political dynasty was being created. And thus, more stories.
On a campaign swing in Raton, just before announcing his run for governor in the early 2000s, Richardson was late to the party. Priorities. He was keeping potential voters — and more than a few donors — waiting as he stopped by the local hospital to visit a longtime supporter who was severely ill.
Once at the party, he singled out a teenager and said, “Hey, don’t I know your grandparents?” He did.
That run was successful, and Richardson returned to New Mexico as governor with big ideas and an even larger vision. It all translated into a state government on the move. Opinions vary on the success of two of his biggest accomplishments: The New Mexico Rail Runner Express and Spaceport America began under his watch. But he also cut taxes, raised teacher pay and, perhaps most significantly, created a harder-charging style of governing in a state with a part-time citizen Legislature.
A signature legacy: Richardson, a longtime supporter of capital punishment, changed his position. He led the charge to outlaw the death penalty in New Mexico in 2009 — the “most difficult decision of my political life.”
That political life — he believed — could grow beyond New Mexico. As the only Hispanic governor in the United States during his two terms, Richardson had a natural base of voters, as well as broader experience than most potential presidential candidates. What a résumé: elected eight terms to Congress; ambassador to the United Nations; Cabinet secretary for the Department of Energy; freelance diplomat who had negotiated directly with Saddam Hussein and others; executive experience as governor.
But becoming president was not to be.
His 2007-08 run for the Democratic nomination for president was unsuccessful, and as his second term as governor was winding up, Richardson found his administration under federal investigation for an alleged “pay-to-play” scheme. He withdrew his name as nominee for U.S. Commerce Department secretary in the Obama administration. A storied life in politics, it appeared, was ending.
Yet the ever-energetic Richardson didn’t know how to stop, or worse, retire. The world was now his stage. The son of an American banker and Mexican mother, he always was comfortable going back and forth among cultures — that background is why he chose New Mexico as the place to make his political home. In 2011, the ex-governor founded the Richardson Center for Global Engagement to promote diplomacy and peacekeeping.
Individually, he continued to work on behalf of Americans held overseas, making humanitarian missions on behalf of some 80 families, winning the release of hostages and American service members in countries hostile to the United States. For that work, Richardson recently was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. He worked closer to home, too, funding projects on the Navajo Nation through the Gov. Bill Richardson/President Peterson Zah COVID Relief Fund to assist the hard-hit nation during the pandemic.
But if the world was Richardson’s theater, Santa Fe and New Mexico was his stage — the place where he made his mark. He lived large, and New Mexico is forever changed.