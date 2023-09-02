From cab driver to janitor to judge to teacher to millionaire, everyone in New Mexico has a Bill Richardson story.

Hobbs or Farmington, Santa Fe or Santa Teresa, if you mentioned the big guy’s name, there was a tale to relay. And with the death of the former governor Friday at his summer home in Massachusetts, they are plentiful right about now.

The stories are different, but most share a common theme — how a man of gigantic personality, energy and intelligence believed government could act to improve lives. And whenever he could, William Blaine Richardson III did just that.

