Santa Fe Public Schools cannot continue to operate in its current fashion, with too many schools for the number of students in the seats. Enrollment is declining and the district expects to lose another 350 students next year. This is unsustainable.
In making such a conclusion, outgoing Board Member Maureen Cashmon is correct. It’s her solution that is not quite right for the situation, despite her best intentions.
On Wednesday, Cashmon and fellow board member Lorraine Price have had placed on the agenda a proposal to direct Superintendent Veronica García to begin the process of closing three schools — Acequia Madre, Nava and E.J. Martinez elementaries. Those schools have been targeted for closure before, a combination of aging facilities and low enrollments, as well as nearby schools with the capacity to handle students displaced by a school shutdown. That their names would be mentioned is hardly surprising.
There’s even the possibility the item could pass — Cashmon and Price are votes for closures, and Board President Kate Noble and member Steven J. Carrillo against. Often-absent member Rudy Garcia, though, has said he could support closing schools — but that’s if he shows up.
A new board is being formed, however, and it’s likely its members would disagree with a plan to close schools without considering other alternatives. At the least, the new board would want its opinions heard before making a final decision. Three seats are on the ballot Tuesday, and its unclear what the board makeup will be once the votes are counted.
For that reason, the resolution on Wednesday should not be a directive to the superintendent to close schools. It should be to study facilities and enrollment, moving forward with a plan that fits circumstances not a predisposed solution.
The process should not be drawn out too long, so Noble’s idea of a February report seems adequate. She is addressing the issue from a standpoint of equity, which is one approach. We also think that dollars and cents must be figured in, focusing on how dollars spent could do the most good for the most students. She is right, too, that shifts in the district at a time when education reform is taking place on a large scale might be more than it is possible to manage. There is uncertainty, too, about what sorts of housing units will be built in the middle of town. That could bring new students and new energy to schools with lower-than-optimum enrollment. A lot of variables exist right now, making decisions difficult.
The district is fortunate to have enough money to operate at present, but that could change quickly. Fashioning a leaner, more fiscally prudent operating system makes sense — because then, dollars can be redirected where they are most critically needed. And deciding where the needs are critical should be part of the process as well.
Yet the financial picture is not without challenges. With declining enrollment and the coming loss of special state funding for small schools, the district could have as much as $3.5 million less to spend next school year as compared to this one. Soon, the district might be handling the declining enrollment and expensive repairs in a state of crisis, as has happened in the past.
We have been strong supporters of smart consolidation of schools over the years. Neighborhoods change and schools change with them; the old Manderfield school has now become residences and City Hall was once the high school. Smart school districts adjust to the changing needs of families and children.
That said, there is something cruel about bringing up the possibility of closure every four or five years, scaring a school population, abandoning the proposals and then letting them simmer before starting again. The reason it keeps reoccurring, of course, is that the issue is never addressed adequately.
The problem is clear: A combination of aging facilities and declining enrollment. It is financially imprudent to fix schools that cost more to remodel than to build from scratch, especially if enrollment is down.
But there could be other options, and that’s where the community must step up. Any plan has to address how to grow enrollment and fix old buildings in a way that does not deflect resources away from where the bulk of children are — the south side.
Santa Fe keeps downtown schools at capacity through a robust transfer system. That offers choice to parents, but one that is inequitable because the district doesn’t provide transportation — state dollars only fund student transportation in certain circumstances, and transfers are not one of them. A key question, then, has to be how to find the dollars to pay for transportation so all families have true choice. Other challenges include filling seats in mid-town schools and then keeping those families in public schools through middle-grade years and into high school.
Planning now when times are relatively flush is essential. Maureen Cashmon is doing the district a service by calling out the problem — but the new school board is going to have to wrestle with solutions. The board should not approve a move to closures this week. Thankfully, we’re not at crisis. Yet.
