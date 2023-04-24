If it seems like the rich — or even just affluent — keep getting richer, that’s because they often are.
Take top employees in the Governor’s Office. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has awarded members of her staff whopping salary increases, with raises averaging 22% in recent months.
The employees are poised to get another raise in July under the state’s budget, which includes funding for average 6% pay increases across the board.
Compare those hikes to the private sector, where 80% of U.S. companies — down from 92% in 2022 — say they are planning to offer raises this year, according to Payscale Inc.’s Compensation Best Practices Report.
Of those, 56% of companies said their pay raises should top 3% annually, with the average increase between 4% and 5%.
Raises in the Governor’s Office seem especially generous considering just how much employees in the executive suite make. These salary boosts were handed out quietly, too, apparently put in place after Lujan Grisham won re-election in November. Normally, new raises for state employees start on the first day of the fiscal year, July 1.
After the raises, salaries now range from $185,000 each for the chief operating officer and chief of staff to the $75,000 apiece earned by two assistants. One employee received a raise of 31%, while another salary went up 64.5% because of the pay hike and new responsibilities.
As House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, said in response to news of the raises: “There’s a number of New Mexicans who barely make $40,000 an entire year, much less in one big raise.”
He’s right. The median annual income for an individual in New Mexico is $26,599, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. For a household, it’s $51,243. Those folks are the ones who could use a 22% annual raise.
And it’s not the first time the governor has been generous with taxpayer dollars to reward her favorite colleagues. In 2021, her employees received raises of $7,500 to $12,000 during the pandemic. The increases came at a time when private sector workers were facing pay cuts, furloughs and layoffs.
Public sector workers deserve decent pay and benefits. They work long hours and are at the beck and call both of citizens and the boss — the governor. We don’t believe public service should be a crippling financial sacrifice. Especially for at-will employees, who can be fired for any (or no) reason, higher pay is an incentive to leave secure jobs.
Even so, such hefty raises — done with little notice to the public — can’t be justified in a state as poor as New Mexico. Big raises deserve discussion and, when necessary, pushback. That way, salaries remain within sensible boundaries.
Pay increases for statewide elected officials, which we supported, had to be scrutinized through the legislative process. That resulted in a decision to increase salaries for most statewide officials to $144,714 this year, with the governor’s raise from $110,000 to $169,714 postponed until 2027, after Lujan Grisham is out of office.
Pay increases for judges, on the other hand, were vetoed by the governor. All of this needs to be discussed publicly.
Otherwise, the public treasury can be raided whenever the executive desires to bump up pay. For whatever reason. That’s no way to run a government.