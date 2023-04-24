If it seems like the rich — or even just affluent — keep getting richer, that’s because they often are.

Take top employees in the Governor’s Office. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has awarded members of her staff whopping salary increases, with raises averaging 22% in recent months.

The employees are poised to get another raise in July under the state’s budget, which includes funding for average 6% pay increases across the board.

