President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech — all because of the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine — first had to focus on the state of the world before getting to what is happening in the United States of America.
Before the Russian invasion, Biden was preparing to make his case for numerous successes under his watch: an unprecedented economic recovery, record job growth with 6.5 million jobs in 12 months, hard-fought progress in battling the coronavirus pandemic, a bipartisan $1.9 trillion infrastructure package, as well as historic appointments to the federal bench and now, the Supreme Court.
He did that, but the first moments of this speech focused on an invasion in Europe and the bravery of the Ukrainian people against the Russian bear. Biden made it clear the world had to act.
“Throughout our history, we’ve learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” he said. “They keep moving.”
Using Ukraine as a pivot and an example, the president moved on to the need for the U.S. to become just as united as an Eastern European nation under siege. His speech was a forceful call for this nation to once again become a country that invests in infrastructure, manufactures goods at home, protects the more vulnerable and where all people and businesses pay their fair share of taxes.
He hit familiar refrains — the need to fund, not defund, police; pass sensible gun laws; preserve the right to vote. He called for immigration reform and sound borders and introduced a four-part unity agenda: fighting the opioid epidemic, caring for mental health, supporting veterans and ending cancer as we know it.
Biden honored retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, thanking him for his service and calling for the Senate to confirm his historic nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson — who, he pointed out, is receiving a broad range of support. In many ways, the familiar State of the Union laundry list of accomplishments and initiatives was a refreshing return to normal, almost as welcome as a room of people shaking hands and hugging each other.
Biden concluded with firm conviction that “the State of the Union is strong,” but only because “the American people are strong.” With grace, the president once more shared the credit.
The State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress offers any president the opportunity for a mass audience, rare in this modern world of streaming, right- and left-leaning networks, misinformation and outright lies. He has the stage and can use it to make the case for his record and his policies. That’s exactly what Biden did in a speech that lasted just more than an hour.
Though Biden probably needed to explain Ukraine and the threat of Vladimir Putin in greater detail, he delivered in the moment. He accurately outlined the cold-blooded aggression of the Russians; he made plain the Ukrainians’ bravery — and sacrifice. In many ways, it was a moment that could have been delivered in a State of the Union speech in 1962, 1972, 1982.
Still, it’s uncertain how Americans’ reaction to the speech and the president will play out in the weeks and months ahead.
People are angry about inflation, the price of gasoline, unreliable child care and the continued assault of COVID-19. Sadly, many became used to a president who pontificated loudly, proclaiming that he alone could fix things (but never did). They got out of the habit of listening to a president like Biden, someone focused on the problem and not his own ego.
Yet what is happening in the world — united against Russian aggression — shows the potential of Biden’s strengths. As he told the country, U.S. leadership brought European allies together to stand against Russian aggression, with even historically neutral Switzerland joining in. That hadn’t happened in more than 200 years. As a result, Biden said, “Putin is now isolated more than he has ever been.”
It was essential to tell the American people that sanctioning Russia means sacrifice at home. He made clear that the fight of democracies against autocracy would be long and hard, but “I want to you know, we’re going to be OK. We’re going to be OK.”
That’s because, as he said, “democracies are rising to the moment.”
For an evening at least, so did Joe Biden.
