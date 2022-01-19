It’s not too late to make a New Year’s resolution for 2022 — and one of the best for individuals, institutions and governments is to reduce the use of plastics.
That’s because around the globe and right here in New Mexico — whether on land or water — plastics pollution is one of the more pressing environmental issues.
The statistics are overwhelming.
To date globally, about 8.3 billion tons of plastic are in the world, with some 6.3 billion tons of that trash. Only 9 percent is estimated to have been recycled. More and more plastics are being created yearly, from 2 million tons in 1950 to 200 times that in 2015.
In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency estimated Americans generate 35.7 million tons a year, with the latest figures from 2018. Those plastic bottles, bags, wrappers, containers and other items end up in landfills but also find their way to rivers and lakes, much of it finally settling in oceans. About 8 million tons of plastic are in the oceans, with researchers estimating that by 2050, more plastic than fish will be in the seas.
This plastic affects the health of wild creatures, pollutes land and water, and is bad for humans, too. Microplastics are showing up in food supplies and have been found in human organs.
It’s so overwhelming that it’s sometimes difficult to see solutions.
That’s where the New Year’s resolution comes in.
For individuals, there can be a simple declaration to reduce use of single-use plastics. It starts with not buying water or sodas in plastic bottles, giving up the convenience of plastic bags for shopping and consciously purchasing goods with less packaging. Shampoos, for example, can be found in bar form — no plastic bottles — and laundry soap in sheets or in old-fashioned powder in a cardboard box.
For whatever plastic is purchased, commit to recycling. In Santa Fe, blue bins are available for households to place single-use plastics in; more receptacles around town can make recycling accessible even when people are out and about. Big events such as the Santa Fe International Folk Art Market have introduced water stations where people can refill reusable bottles. That way, plastic waste is less of a problem.
But all the efforts by individuals will not be enough without institutions and governments.
Companies must do more to package goods using less waste. They must pitch in to help deal with the waste they have created over decades. They must, in their own businesses, reduce waste.
Governments, from local up to the federal government, have a role to play. As in Santa Fe, there can be bans on single-use plastic bags or fees for their use — some 40 counties and 300 cities have adopted some combination of these. Other cities have banned single-use plastic bottles, and others, plastic straws. Nations are enacting similar bans in countries where plastic trash is particularly widespread — Chile was the first country in the Americas to ban plastic bags.
As the world’s second-largest producer of plastic waste — behind China in total pounds but first per capita — the United States must do more to deal with plastic pollution. We are lagging. Instead, federal leaders have left regulation up to state and local governments, and the country hasn’t joined with other nations attempting to control the deluge.
There is federal legislation, the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act, which sponsors say combines some of the best ideas for controlling plastics from around the world. It attempts to deal with the problem of single-use plastics, while also focusing on cumulative environmental and health problems. After all, plastics must be created, and that starts with oil and natural gas — fossil fuels that contribute to our increasing climate crisis. The legislation also attempts to hold companies that produce the waste responsible for eliminating it — no more making consumers feel it’s all up to them, recycling one plastic bottle at a time.
Using fewer plastics at the front end, along with improved handling of plastic waste, will be healthy for the planet and for people. It’s a great way to begin — and end — the year.
