Smoother roads in Santa Fe?
It’s finally happening, and not just on arterial roads through neighborhoods, such as the almost glassy Avenida de las Campanas. No, future smooth rides will be happening on major roads through town, the ones the state of New Mexico is in charge of maintaining. Finally, after years of neglect, progress is being made.
Santa Fe is thrilled.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation has been working in recent weeks to upgrade parts of North Guadalupe and Paseo de Peralta streets, part of a $875,000 pavement preservation project. With the work taking place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., the project hasn’t slowed traffic during the day much, and drivers already are raving about improvements to what had been a rutted, cracked road. It was an embarrassment for a town, much less a state capital.
But that’s just one project. Some $11 million in road improvements are on tap for state roads through Santa Fe, including $1.6 million for the much-maligned St. Michael’s Drive. Like Paseo and Guadalupe, St. Michael’s has been a hardship to drive. The uneven surface makes for bumpy rides and damaged vehicles. Walking across is actually unsafe, not because of traffic, but because it is so easy to trip. Bicycles are at risk, given the uneven surface. The work is overdue.
The projects have a life expectancy of about 10 years, say state officials. But if the conditions of our roads are anything to go by — 10 years is a tad too long for the wear and tear on them. That’s about how long it has been since some of the state roads through Santa Fe had serious work done. Conditions on those roads have been poor for the past several years, a circumstance exacerbated by last year’s severe winter. Maintenance and repair should happen before the roads disintegrate.
The state Department of Transportation obviously has numerous obligations, but that’s no reason to let thoroughfares in the state capital become a laughingstock. It’s bad for tourism, but most of all, it’s unfair to residents — otherwise known as taxpayers — who end up spending thousands in car repairs, whether fixing a busted tire or paying for an alignment.
Mayor Alan Webber credited a productive working relationship with state officials for renewed attention to Santa Fe roads. Some $712,500 in state funding, too, will be used to start repairs next year on a 50-year-old bridge on Guadalupe Street over the Santa Fe River.
While we’re thrilled to see cooperation, citizens shouldn’t have to depend on politicians and bureaucrats getting along for their roads to be navigable. Maintenance and repair should happen on a regular schedule, before the roads become unsafe.
However, since relations are good, now is the time to start planning for winter. If transportation officials are talking to folks at the city, perhaps that means that next winter, state-maintained roads won’t be left covered in snow and ice. Discussions before it snows can ensure our roads are taken care of. In severe storms, city crews could get the work done and be reimbursed later, since state crews often are occupied on major highways. What shouldn’t happen is that St. Michael’s, Paseo and other major roads remain icy and dangerous. That has been common in the past.
Road maintenance, snow removal and attention to infrastructure are essential components of a functioning government. Because of the long recession, both the state and city fell behind on needed repairs. Millions are being invested now, with the city Public Works Department handling $90 million in capital projects in Santa Fe alone.
Santa Fe is getting a face-lift. Cars and trucks all over town are thankful.