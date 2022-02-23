Once employers could sit back and wait for job seekers to come to them. That was especially true for government employers in New Mexico, whose jobs offered a steady paycheck, solid benefits and that rare but desired end game — a guaranteed pension.
Bosses at the state, counties and cities could take their pick of available talent.
No more.
That’s why it is encouraging to see employers such as the state and the city of Santa Fe begin to go after potential employees, rather than simply posting jobs and waiting to see what applications turn up. Both entities have conducted in-person job fairs, setting up tables and holding interviews to find candidates to hire. That’s making a difference in filling vacancies.
And check this out — the city is actively seeking lifeguards.
Recognizing that without recruitment those crucial positions will not be filled, the city is not waiting for lifeguards to apply. Instead, city officials are actively recruiting applicants. There’s a flyer out with all the information, but we’ll give you the rundown.
Lifeguards, of course, must be certified. This year, the city will be offering American Red Cross certification classes March 14-18. It’s a long haul, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, with an hour for lunch and no absences allowed. However, the classes are free.
To sign up, would-be lifeguards must make an appointment for a pretest. That process is happening now and continues through March 10. The contact is Abby Smith at 505-955-4051 or agsmith@santafenm.gov.
A minimum of four students is required for the certification class to happen, and participants must be at least 15 years of age. Spread the word, far and wide.
Santa Fe residents have made it clear they want to be able to swim, whether for exercise or fun. That won’t happen without lifeguards to ensure the safety of swimmers. With lifeguard shortages and pandemic realities, many children in Santa Fe have been locked out of swimming for the past several years.
By recruiting and training lifeguards — if it works — the city will be able to expand hours so more residents can use public pools. That, in turn, will lead to more young people learning to swim, and swim well. Then they can grow up to become lifeguards themselves.
And after a job as a lifeguard? Perhaps those young people will follow in the footsteps of former Santa Fe Fire Department Chief Barbara Salas, who retired in 2013. This trailblazer began her career with the city of Santa Fe as a lifeguard at age 16, discovering early that she wanted to keep people safe.
She remains one of the few female firefighters to serve in Santa Fe — nationally, some 8 percent of firefighters are female but only around 2 percent in Santa Fe. Recruiting women to these jobs is another area where the city is seeking to reach out rather than wait for applicants to self-select. Key to success is drawing more applications, something the fire department is attempting.
Officers reported on those efforts to the city’s Community Health and Safety Task Force this week — the intent is there, but the plan going forward still needs work.
Still, recognizing there is a problem is key to finding solutions. Let’s see how many lifeguards emerge from classes. Let’s keep tabs on how firefighters expand recruitment and expand opportunities. All of this is important to ensure essential city services operate with efficiency.
The days of employees flooding the employer with applications are ended, at least for the moment. Adjusting to the new reality is how governments can work for the people they are supposed to serve.
