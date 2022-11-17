Not to brag, but being chosen as one of only three U.S. destinations out of 30 must-visit places in 2023 from Lonely Planet is what New Mexico deserves.
Our state is special.
We know it. But it’s wonderful when a travel authority such as Lonely Planet — which goes around the globe seeking unique places to experience — understands what places New Mexico in a category of its own. We, along with Boise, Idaho, and Alaska were the only places from the United States to make the coveted Best in Travel list in 2023.
In compiling its Best in Travel collection, Lonely Planet contributors reimagined what it means to travel — from the food to the journey to the lessons learned along the way — to uncover special destinations across the vast globe.
New Mexico was featured in the “learn” category, a designation that makes sense when considering how many lessons can be absorbed here, even in a short visit. We're listed along with such fascinating sites as El Salvador, Dresden, Germany and Southern Scotland in the category.
It's not uncommon for New Mexico's culture, art and experience of the land to leave visitors hungering to return — many end up moving here, whether to work or retire in New Mexico. Those transplants can be famous like painter Georgia O'Keeffe or the latest anonymous state employee.
They are drawn by the light or by the landscape and feel moved to create a new life in the Land of Enchantment. They embrace what is different about New Mexico, a place where cultures have clashed and merged for centuries. They understand that this state embodies a richness of life that can't be measured in dollars.
The place captures them. Lonely Planet gets that.
New Mexico’s narrative is shared by ShanDien Sonwai LaRance, hoop dancer and member of Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. In the Lonely Planet video about New Mexico, she discusses her connection to the land and culture of her home state, sharing a deep love that will touch the most cynical traveler. As a renowned dancer — LaRance has toured the globe with the Cirque de Soleil — she understands what makes New Mexico special, even when compared to the wide world.
“I’m proud to live on the land of ancestors and carry on my culture,” LaRance says in the video, before going on to share the culture and artistic history of the state, with an emphasis on its multicultural roots.
To be chosen for Best in Travel 2023, a community of Lonely Planet staffers, writers, bloggers, content creators and publishing partners submit nominations. Travel experts then selected the finalists, considering such things as diversity, the "wow" factor and sustainability in the mix.
Here's what Lonely Planet had to say: “The history is fascinating too, evidenced in the ancient Indian pueblos, the homes and holding cells of trappers and outlaws, and the mud-bricked churches filled with sacred art. And we haven't even mentioned the chile-smothered enchiladas, the thriving microbreweries or Better Call Saul. As for Meow Wolf, you'll want get in line right now.”
Thank you, Lonely Planet, for recognizing our state. And welcome visitors — enjoy, learn and return home changed.