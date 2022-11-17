Not to brag, but being chosen as one of only three U.S. destinations out of 30 must-visit places in 2023 from Lonely Planet is what New Mexico deserves.

Our state is special.

We know it. But it’s wonderful when a travel authority such as Lonely Planet — which goes around the globe seeking unique places to experience — understands what places New Mexico in a category of its own. We, along with Boise, Idaho, and Alaska were the only places from the United States to make the coveted Best in Travel list in 2023.

