Not all election victories involve winning the race.
Bernie Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont, is a winner. Not because he will be the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party — that’s unlikely, considering the delegate lead for former Vice President Joe Biden, including dominating wins Tuesday night in Florida, Illinois and Arizona.
With the further disruption of primary season because of the COVID-19 pandemic — Ohio postponed its Tuesday primary — it’s unlikely Sanders will be able to turn out the numbers of voters he would need to overtake Biden, who has dominated recent contests anyway.
At this point, Sanders and his supporters should take stock of the situation, add up the very real wins they have achieved and use them to seek additional victories going forward.
What does that mean? The real wins are that Sanders has made mainstream such ideas as providing “Medicare for All” and a Green New Deal. He supported a $15 minimum national wage early and often, and he has energized young people — if not to vote, at least to attend rallies and endorse his ideas.
If Sanders takes the power of his movement, he can use his voice to influence not just the Democratic platform but also the policies of any future Biden administration.
What’s more, Sanders can demonstrate that he understands how the game is played: When it’s impossible to win a delegate victory, you step aside. Sanders knows he is not going to win the nomination, and the nation would be served better if the man who is going to win — Biden — can move to a general election campaign.
The country is in crisis, with the COVID-19 pandemic the focus of voters, politicians and government officials, and rightly so. The country has only a few weeks to slow the spread of the virus and to prepare for the surge of sick people. Citizens do not need the continued distraction of a primary campaign for the Democratic nomination.
Sanders should drop out now but use his voice to demand a more progressive Democratic Party. He can use the power of his endorsement to persuade Biden to work aggressively to slow climate change, to improve tax policies and to choose a progressive vice president for the ticket.
Later, Sanders can campaign with Biden and use his voice to persuade supporters that President Donald Trump is an existential threat to the country — they will join if Sanders asks them to show up, at least enough to make a difference in what still could be a close election.
It’s no secret that replacing Trump is the issue on the minds of Democratic voters, who have decided Biden is the best candidate for the job. Replacing Trump is what this election is about, and it’s no wonder. This president puts his interests ahead of what’s good for the country, behaves irrationally, refuses to become educated on issues both large and small, and in the run-up to the pandemic, downplayed the danger and wasted precious weeks of preparation.
Only now did the president invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up production of ventilators, masks and other necessary equipment to treat patients and keep medical workers safe. That could have been done weeks ago.
We still are lagging behind on testing, meaning the nation lacks an understanding of how widespread the pandemic is and whether our hospitals can handle the patient load. The federal government could have done more, could do more and must do more — that’s why, in November, voters must elect a more competent executive.
The situation is critical, and Democrats need to focus their efforts not on choosing a nominee but on preparing to conduct a smart, effective campaign in the fall. The party must unite. Biden should reach out aggressively to Sanders’ supporters, showing them respect and inviting them to join his campaign.
Sanders can take heart that his policies are central to the conversation in the fall. He can further push for policies that help working men and women, fight climate change and limit the powers of special interests. But he won’t be doing that as president.
For the good of the nation, Sanders needs to leave the race, encourage his supporters to support the nominee and bring their strength to defeat Trump.
