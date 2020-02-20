To be blunt, it’s not whether people will drink alcoholic beverages at Santa Fe’s favorite tradition, the annual Burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy park.
The question, instead, is this: Will people show up already drunk and sneak in alcohol, or will they purchase beer and wine in an area set aside for adults who want to drink responsibly while burning their gloom away?
The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe is raising the possibility that selling beer and wine might be a better way to handle the party-loving Zozobra-goers each year.
There is some evidence, in fact, that making alcohol available can reduce how much people drink before an event, as well as cut down on the sneaking in of hard alcohol in miniatures — which, because they are plastic, are difficult to detect. If beer will be available, there’s no reason to take in your own bottles, the thinking goes.
Event organizer Raymond Sandoval said the club started wondering about alcohol sales as it considered the trash that remained after the burning was done.
Most years, the Kiwanis volunteers who clean up collect two 20-gallon trash bags of empty miniatures and other discarded liquor bottles. That amount more than doubled last year — to seven bags. That many discarded alcohol containers are cause for concern.
Zozobra is for fans of all ages, and children and their parents do not need to be bothered by drunks or stoners. And the issue of inebriated Zozobra-goers always has been a reality of the event — some years worse than others. Drunks can become violent and fight or throw up on bystanders or even pass out and put themselves in danger.
Currently, Zozobra-goers are searched going in. What they can take to the field is limited for both reasons of restricting alcohol and keeping out weapons. Despite precautions, it’s clear that alcohol is still making its way into the park.
Writing in a My View that will run in Sunday’s New Mexican, Sandoval said, “Although the use of prohibited alcohol has not yet risen to the level of a problem, I simply cannot wait for a problem to create itself when we have an opportunity to prevent it.”
He said the club is starting a yearlong study — meeting with security, law enforcement and alcohol prevention specialists, to come up with more ways to curb prohibited alcohol at the 2020 Zozobra event. The 2020 burn, which celebrates the 1980s, will be a place to start.
So far, reaction from the public has been almost uniformly opposed to allowing alcohol to be sold at Zozobra — and that’s understandable, considering how unpleasant unruly drunks can be.
At the same time, people opposed to alcohol also should be sure to share those sentiments with friends and family members who might be sneaking in liquor. Organizers also will have to provide enough people to search Zozobra-goers so they can intercept contraband liquor. The wait might be longer to get in, which should cause Zozobra lovers to either go earlier or become more patient as they wait.
What everyone wants is a Zozobra burn that eliminates gloom in a festive atmosphere, not one that is unpleasant and unruly because the crowd is too drunk or high.
Whether selling beer or wine will improve conditions on the field remains to be seen — but this is a topic that should be studied, using reason and factual arguments over emotion.
As the study goes on, people can start with individual action. Leave the miniatures at home. Don’t get drunk at a downtown bar before heading over to watch Zozobra. Tell your friends to play it cool. One person at a time, folks can keep Zozobra fun and family friendly. In the meantime, share your ideas about how to promote Zozobra as alcohol-free. We can solve this problem — together.
