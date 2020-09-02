Peaceful protest is patriotic. So is writing a letter to the editor or otherwise participating in community discussions about the issues of our day, whether sending an email to a city councilor, campaigning for a candidate or speaking up at a County Commission meeting.
Then there is voting, a commitment of citizens to the concept of self-government.
To ensure the November general election runs as smoothly as possible — difficult given the pandemic and a president trying to shake confidence in our elections — there is another patriotic action people can take.
Step up to ensure that elections will work. Sign up to work the polls.
Many longtime poll workers did not work the primary in June. The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is particularly dangerous to those over 61, and a majority of poll workers are in that vulnerable group. They can’t risk being exposed.
For that reason, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and county clerks have encouraged people to vote absentee and send in ballots by mail. That’s still a recommendation for the November election despite concerns about slow mail delivery.
Folks worried about mail delays are may obtain an absentee ballot, vote and turn it in by hand. That’s allowed in New Mexico, either at a county clerk’s office or a polling location.
New Mexico voters also have the option to vote in person before the Nov. 3 election day — either at open county clerk’s offices starting Oct. 6 or at early voting sites, beginning Oct. 17. Heavy early voting numbers could help eliminate a glut of mail-in ballots to be counted and lines on Election Day, with the benefit of making results available more rapidly. A close election can’t be called until all votes are counted, a process that can take weeks — hardly the desired result in a presidential election.
One predicted scenario from a Democratic data and analytics firm is that on election night, early and incomplete results could indicate a landslide for President Donald Trump, with mail-in ballots eventually turning the tide for Joe Biden. Such a result might lead to questioning of the results in the presidential race. In this divided nation, that’s a dangerous conclusion.
Yeah, that’s a doomsday scenario. But here’s another concern: We’ve all but shouted you should vote via absentee. Now we’re saying it could lead to a Trump win, or at least perceptions of one. It’s also based on a by no means unanimous scenario, another wrinkle in this already complex election season.
However people decide to vote, it is essential to have enough workers to staff polls and count the ballots. That’s true in New Mexico and across the nation, where Tuesday was National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, a timely reminder that the work of a good citizen is never-ending.
Toulouse Oliver is collecting names of potential poll workers, which she then will send on to the appropriate county clerk. Poll workers get paid, too, so it’s an opportunity to earn money at a time when many people are hurting because of the pandemic-distressed economy.
All it takes to be a poll worker — besides having interest — is that the person be a registered voter; attend training; take an oath of office; and have basic computer skills, a mobile phone and an email address. Poll workers also cannot be a candidate for office, a law enforcement officer or a close relative of a candidate on the ballot.
This is an important election for the United States of America. Be a patriot. Become a poll worker.
