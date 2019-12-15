Lessons from a school in Ireland can resonate not just for the holiday but all year round.
At Gaelscoil Mhíchíl Uí Choileáin in Clonakilty, Ireland, homework has been canceled for the month of December. Instead, children are being asked to perform acts of kindness.
For friends. For family. For random community members.
According to the Irish Post, it’s the third year the children have been asked to abandon homework and replace it with something more valuable. Last year, the children looked for ways to express gratitude, recording their thanks in a diary. Similarly, the acts of kindness are being tracked in a kindness diary, whether in words or pictures.
We like the idea of a concerted effort to spread kindness, and also don’t mind leaving homework behind during a stressful time of year. While rigorous schooling is to be applauded, too much homework interferes with family time, improving life skills and often creates busy work for both teachers and students.
Acts of kindness, on the other hand, spread joy and show kids that Christmas is about more than presents.
Such initiatives don’t have to be limited to schools, either. Imagine a December initiative where whole communities try a little kindness for the month, with a common place to record those acts — perhaps a kindness Facebook page, or a website.
Acts of kindness could become contagious. One person might describe taking an elderly friend for a drive; another might share the cake they baked for a neighbor; or a child might talk about washing the dishes without being asked.
Kindness could be as basic as buying coffee for the driver of the car behind you at the drive-thru line, or as involved as purchasing groceries for a family in need. Kindness could catch on.
In Ireland, the students also write notes describing the wonderful qualities of their fellow students — some are read aloud once a week during assembly — and each class works together to plan a project that helps the community during the Christmas season.
Individually, the students practice kindness in various ways. Suggestions for kind acts include visiting an elderly neighbor or doing a favor for a relative or friend who might be sad.
The children are even assigned a day in which they are supposed to be kind to themselves. Random acts of kindness are welcome, too.
The idea is to recognize that not everyone enjoys the holiday season, and a little extra good cheer can make the difference between a sad Christmas or one with joy.
The project shows children how to celebrate the true spirit of the holidays — kindness and generosity, with the greatest benefit to the giver. As the school principal said, “Our message to the children is very simple: They can be the reason somebody smiles today, and they can definitely help make this world a better place for others and for themselves.”
