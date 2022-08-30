Forewarned is forearmed: It’s a saying that means being prepared offers a strategic advantage when trouble is coming.
And in the United States today, knowledge is essential.
Take the case of a Christian cellphone company — yes, the business markets itself through its religious affiliation — that is dedicating itself to remaking school boards. The plan is simple: first, Texas; then the nation, with the idea to institute conservative policies at the local level.
Patriot Mobile, based in North Texas, calls itself “America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider” and recently donated tens of thousands of dollars through its political action committee to elect 11 new school board members in four suburban school districts near Forth Worth.
Now in place, these school board members support policies that prohibit discussions of so-called critical race theory or gender fluidity — neither of which, by the way, is going to help one child read more proficiently. This is noise, not educational policy.
Recently, the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District passed a set of “Don’t Say Trans” policies designed to limit conversations in classrooms.
They also limit what restrooms transgender children can use, make it easier to ban library books and allow teachers to ignore parental wishes about what pronouns their children use.
The 36-page policy was unveiled only 72 hours before being adopted. In it, the district brought together many aspects of culture wars concerning race, gender and sexuality — issues that have dominated school politics in recent years.
All of this is funded by Patriot Mobile Action and backed by the Texas Republican Party. None other than Steve Bannon, who advised former President Donald Trump, is telling his followers that saving America means taking over school boards.
In more progressive New Mexico — and especially Santa Fe — it is easy to look at what is happening one state over and think, “That can’t happen here.”
Santa Fe school board races are nonpartisan and hardly controversial. Those serving on the board generally are moms, dads, retired educators and community volunteers dedicated to the broad goals of improving education for all children.
We haven’t seen stealth candidates who run for office to implement policies that limit discussions on history or marginalize children or staffers. No one is seeking to ban books or force transgender individuals back in the closet. Santa Fe has never seen tens of thousands of dollars poured into a race for a public school board seat.
But it’s a time for wariness. Drummed-up outrage over the adoption of new social studies standards in New Mexico’s public schools could be a precursor to school board races about “wokeness” — a hackneyed term that means little — and Christian values rather than reading, writing and arithmetic. Here’s what Leigh Wambsganss, executive director of Patriot Mobile Action and vice president of government and media affairs at Patriot Mobile, said in an interview: “Ultimately we want to expand to other counties, other states and be in every state across the nation.”
The PAC spent more than $600,000 backing 11 school board candidates in the North Texas districts. All won their races.
The Texas Republican Party has since used the policies in one of those districts in a fundraising appeal, saying it wants to “bring this conservative policy” to every school district in the state.
Can the rest of the nation be far behind? Not if Patriot Mobile and its supporters have their way. Pay attention. Otherwise, being forewarned won’t matter.