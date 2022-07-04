Oh, joy, in Santa Fe.
The city has downtown public bathrooms available — finally. They were dedicated last week, just in time for the thousands of people who attend Pancakes on the Plaza and ready for summer markets. Twenty stalls, even.
No more popping into La Fonda through a shop to use the hotel restrooms — after decades of tourists and locals taking advantage, perhaps hotel operators can enjoy a break on cleaning costs. Having restrooms available where there are people milling about was long overdue in Santa Fe. It took so long to build restrooms, the project cost in excess of $1 million.
Operations need to be fine-tuned as well. Visitors to the Plaza for the Fourth reported the bathrooms remained locked at 8:30 a.m. — that’s not early enough on a busy day. Santa Fe Indian Market opens at 7 a.m. the first Saturday and buyers line up hours before. Now that restrooms have been built, make sure they are open and available.
That’s not the only bit of progress lately.
The beloved Bicentennial Pool is back in operation. Generations of Santa Fe children have come of age learning to swim at Bicentennial, graduating from the mushroom shower to hurtling down the big slide into the deep end.
Summer swimming needs a bit of sunshine and losing the pool to repairs was a loss for Santa Fe kids. The reopening comes after a $2.3 million dollar renovation project — the first big overhaul since the facility and pool were built more than 40 years ago. An official ribbon-cutting will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, but for swimmers young and old, the pool already is being broken in. Having it back brings joy to swimmers of all ages.
And there’s good news for parents and caregivers, too, when it comes to swimming.
Pools are in demand in Santa Fe, with people having to wait in line to make it into the Genoveva Chavez Community Center and Bicentennial in particular. No more. An online registration system has been set up so that swimmers won’t have to wait 45 minutes or longer by the front desk for a spot, only to find out the pool is at capacity. The system goes live on Wednesday, with people able to sign up for that day’s sessions beginning at 8 a.m.
The city also is looking aggressively for more employees to work at various pools. If there are additional lifeguards and pool staffers, swimming hours can be extended. This recruitment effort needs to be continued year-round — and with Learn-to-Swim classes back, recruitment can start early. Without kids learning to swim now, there will be fewer lifeguards later.
Finally, the experience of the Bicentennial Pool — lack of maintenance over decades — has lessons for the brand-new Plaza restrooms.
They must be maintained and kept clean. If that means hourly inspections at the beginning, do it. If that means contracting with additional cleaning companies, do it. Fix and repair leaks, broken tiles, stopped up toilets as problems come up. There can be no welcome for visitors or locals if the bathrooms are not maintained.
As Mayor Alan Webber pointed out during the opening of the downtown facilities, “it is worth saying a public restroom is essential.”
That’s not true just downtown. Better restrooms in city parks — not just portable toilets — would be a welcome upgrade. And, yes, the people who use public restrooms should do their part to keep them clean. Expanding restroom capacity, whether better public toilets at parks or facilities for people who are unhoused, is a future project.
Today is a moment to celebrate necessary and overdue improvements to Santa Fe infrastructure. Public restrooms are open downtown. The one public outdoor swimming pool is open and better than ever. Joy, indeed.