Forbidding weapons at public meetings where lawmakers and citizens gather to debate laws and policy does not seem to be a bipartisan issue.
Words, not guns, are the right tools for formulating laws.
And yet, in New Mexico — until this week — the sight of men (almost always men) carrying guns into the Roundhouse and its hearing chambers was, if not routine, at least fairly common when a gun safety reform bill was being discussed. As high school students or victims of gun violence testified, a row of individuals with rifles or other weapons would sit, holding their weapons and staring.
Before the decision this week, individuals could carry guns openly or concealed at the Capitol so long as they had a valid concealed-carry permit.
No more.
Lawmakers who make up the interim Legislative Council voted 8-5 Monday to prohibit members of the public from carrying weapons into the Roundhouse. That includes any concealed guns carried by people with permits. The ban takes effect Dec. 6, about the same time the Legislature is expected to go into special session for redistricting.
It’s the right call.
It’s also a shame Republicans on the council voted to keep guns in the Roundhouse, while Democrats supported the ban. Safety should be bipartisan.
That legislative leaders felt it necessary to take such a step is a loss, and an indictment of the times in which we live. It signals a new era — and not a good one at that.
The Roundhouse in New Mexico has been one of the more open state capitols in the U.S. Because of this vote, and in some ways, the recalcitrance of those who oppose even commonsense gun decorum, members of the public entering the building will go through a metal detector. Security will have to be on hand.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, a Democrat from Santa Fe, helped sponsor the measure and said it’s intended to remove guns from the political process.
“There are places where guns just don’t mix,” Wirth said.
Interestingly, the decision in New Mexico came the same week the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a New York case concerning a law that required people who want to carry a handgun outside the home to provide justification for a permit.
Legal analysts say it is clear from arguments the conservative Supreme Court will expand the right to bear arms, building on the 2008 Heller decision that acknowledged the Second Amendment as an individual rather than collective right. The question is, of course, how expansive will the decision be?
Despite the expected expansion, banning guns at the state Capitol is legal. Even the lawyer challenging the New York law told justices that, yes, states had the right to limit guns in “sensitive locations.” This came as a response during a discussion about whether individuals could take guns into stadiums or on subways.
A capitol is a sensitive location.
The ban will affect both members of the public and any lawmakers who previously may have carried a concealed weapon. Despite Republican claims, a gun ban in a public building does not make people sitting ducks. It protects them from potentially violent people who go out armed — and also from well-meaning “good guys with guns” who aren’t trained to fire with people around.
During the hearing, Rep. Eliseo Alcon, D-Milan, recalled his service as a U.S. Army medic in Vietnam, where he saw firsthand the damage guns can do.
“If you think having somebody running around with a gun is the nicest thing in the world,” he said, “try going to war and carrying a gun.”
This isn’t a singular decision for New Mexico. About 30 state capitols already have metal detectors, according to numbers collected by the Pew Research Center.
Come December, and again every January, legislators can hold debates without having to look down the barrel of a gun. The public, lawmakers, staff at the Capitol — everyone — will be safer as a result.
As I said in a recent comment, showing up at a hearing looking like one is headed for a firefight in Anbar Province is counterproductive.
I was present at several hearings. Some women were carting ARs and folks were carrying as a statement, not as a threat, but that is not obvious to someone testifying for gun control. So really, the folks showing up looking like they are headed for a war zone are shooting themselves in the political foot.
But to be brutally honest with the New Mexican, Albuquerque has tried to stretch the definition of sensitive places as much as it can, saying bringing a gun to a park is about the same as bringing it to a school. Of course, such lying, Orwellian use of language, and hypocrisy is an easy target for those criticizing the left.
A mutual agreement on common sense will never prevail when it comes to guns.
Spot on - well said Khal. I always cringe when I see folks on TV donning weaponry conveying a passion for their “right” (which I understand and emphasize with) in a public setting. I’m a tremendously huge supporter of the “2nd”, but they are unfortunately sending the wrong message, which in the end, could end up jeopardizing our rights - and not just the “2nd”.
Good grief ….. meant “empathize”.
