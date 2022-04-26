With the fire season starting early and hot, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is looking ahead to prevention. She already is asking cities and counties around the state to consider banning fireworks — now, not later.
That’s the right approach.
The governor made her request via executive order, urging governments to use the Fireworks Licensing and Safety Act to ban the sale and use of fireworks.
Now is the time to begin laying the groundwork, since the act’s provisions can be complicated. This is not as simple as a city council or county commission taking a vote to forbid sparklers or bottle rockets. First, the elected officials must lay the groundwork.
For a ban to take effect, the government must declare an extreme or severe drought condition no fewer than 20 days before a holiday for which fireworks are sold. The proclamation is effective for 30 days after issuing, which means it will need to reissued throughout the summer as conditions warrant.
A governing body like the city of Santa Fe's can hold a hearing to determine if it needs fireworks restrictions when extreme or severe drought conditions are affecting the area. A proclamation can ban the sale and use of missile-type rockets and other fireworks and also ban all fireworks in wildlands and even ban or restrict display fireworks. (That’s right, no Fourth of July spectacular is a possibility.)
The city will introduce Wednesday a resolution banning fireworks, with a final vote scheduled for May 11. We hope other governments, including Santa Fe County, follow suit.
When the summer’s wildfire season has ended, the governor and other lawmakers might consider making proclamations to ban fireworks easier to issue. We don't doubt there will be difficulty in doing so — the fireworks lobby in New Mexico has long been among the most formidable when it comes time to discuss legislation.
Under New Mexico law, a governor can’t issue a proclamation for the entire state — a significant problem, since fires can start in counties that aren’t banning fireworks and spread. The need to reissue a fireworks ban throughout the summer is unnecessary. Just put the ban in place, to be lifted when conditions warrant. That avoids red tape and keeps people safe.
The latest drought monitor indexes from the U.S. government show 63 percent of the state is in extreme drought and 98.9 percent is in at least a moderate drought. One hundred percent of New Mexico is abnormally dry. This isn’t changing anytime soon.
Thinking more broadly and simply banning fireworks — even statewide — might be a logical next step. The state of Massachusetts, one we can safely say is wetter than New Mexico, bans all consumer fireworks — only professional displays are allowed. A number of other states won’t allow aerial fireworks or explosive ones. Shooting off fireworks is not an inalienable right.
In New Mexico, of course, fireworks often are sold on tribal lands — a ban on sales doesn’t affect those stands. However, this is where an active governor can make a difference, reaching out to tribal governments, recognizing their sovereignty but asking tribes to stop allowing sales of fireworks during drought.
After all, fire doesn’t distinguish between Native and non-Native lands.
We have a collective interest in stopping wildfires. Not shooting off fireworks during a long, parched summer is a small price to pay. Ban them now. Make future fireworks bans easier to carry out and continue. And finally, consider whether fireworks in the hands of amateurs have a place in a world of never-ending drought.