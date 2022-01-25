With so much disagreement in our world and our city, it is refreshing to see a program that Santa Fe unreservedly supports.
The Hometown Heroes initiative, which honors veterans on street banners, is one that unites Santa Feans of all backgrounds.
Families and individuals purchase a banner honoring a relative who has served honorably. The American Legion Lucero Y Nava Post 12 coordinates that part of the program, with U.S. Air Force veteran Donald Christy leading the charge. The city of Santa Fe allows the use of banners and has city workers who assist with putting them up.
Now, the banners program likely is expanding, with a resolution to increase light pole availability along Cerrillos Road all the way to St. Michael’s Drive/Osage Road. Currently, banners hang from street poles along Cerrillos from where it intersects with Rodeo/Airport roads. They are up from Memorial Day to Veterans Day, then removed so winter weather doesn’t damage them.
With 142 additional banners already purchased and space dwindling, the expansion of the program will be much appreciated.
The resolution was approved unanimously at the City Council’s Public Works Committee on Monday night and must go through another committee before reaching the City Council.
The program has proved remarkably popular since it began in 2019, when Christy wanted to bring it to Santa Fe as a way to honor his father and brother.
Then-Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler sponsored the resolution to allow city light poles to be used for banners, with 30 the first number approved. Later, more poles were added.
By 2021, Christy said the city was running out of light poles. That’s when he asked about expansion. With Vigil Coppler no longer on the council, Councilor Michael Garcia is carrying the resolution to increase streetlight availability.
Families pay around $156 for the vinyl banners and aluminum brackets, with the banner displaying a photograph and name of the honored veterans. In Northern New Mexico, where military service has been a way of life for many families, the tributes are heartfelt and sincere. It is a source of pride to see a mother, grandfather, brother, daughter or other relative on the banners.
As Councilor Chris Rivera pointed out during the committee meeting, city workers feel honored to put up banners that pay tribute to those who have served their country so well. He bought a banner himself to honor his father, a Vietnam veteran.
Banners, of course, are but one way of paying tribute. More important in honoring the service of veterans is ensuring they receive the care and benefits they deserve. No veteran should be sleeping on the streets. Citizens must elect public officials who do not stumble into endless wars or unnecessary conflicts — and are willing to leave no stone unturned when they need the nation’s assistance after returning home.
Those are larger ways of ensuring the sacrifice of the men and women who fought wars, protected our shores and lived far from friends and family receive the respect they have earned.
And in Santa Fe, we also choose to publicly display the faces of our loved ones who have served this country in military uniform. To date, we are the only city in the state participating in Hometown Heroes, one of 100 cities or so across 11 states doing so. It’s a worthy initiative, one that does this city proud.
