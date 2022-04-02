Eliminating single-use plastics has become part of the never-ending culture wars — and that’s a shame, because reducing plastic waste benefits everyone.
In Albuquerque, a more conservative City Council recently decided to show progressive Mayor Tim Keller what’s what. The council voted 6-3 to reverse the Clean and Green Retail Ordinance, which prohibited most businesses from handing out single-use plastic bags to customers.
Unlike Santa Fe, which banned single-use plastic bags in 2014, the Albuquerque ordinance is more recent. It was passed in 2020 and then suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite an apparent council majority determined to revoke the sensible ban — choices and lower costs are the reasons — Keller vetoed the measure. The veto might be overridden, but he is right to stand up for the bag ban. Before any council action, Keller wants to see the results of an impact study on just what effect a plastic bag ban is having in the Duke City.
In Santa Fe, eight years of eliminating plastic bags in stores has meant fewer plastic bags littering the city. Trash remains a problem, but plastic bags are less prevalent than before.
Here, consumers appear to be fine with reusable bags, with shoppers bringing them back as soon as pandemic rules on bringing your own bags were relaxed. Other shoppers pay 10 cents for paper bags, which can be recycled or donated to nonprofits for reuse.
Albuquerque should relax and let the bag ban work before walking it back.
Which prompts this question: With all the plastics in the world, why focus on bags?
Because banning bags is a place to begin, both to reduce waste that is flooding the planet and to raise awareness that humans can overcome this one-and-done habit. We don’t have to be a disposable culture. That’s a choice, just as reducing, reusing and recycling waste are choices.
As we know, choices matter.
Some 400 million tons of plastic are produced every year, with recycling failing to solve the problem. Most plastics still end up in landfills and pollute waterways — they make up 80 percent of all marine debris, studies show.
It’s not just the unsightly mess, either. Leeching from plastic can pollute both earth and water. Wild animals mistake plastics for food, and bags can suffocate creatures. Microplastics have been detected around the world — humans are drinking and eating them, and that’s hardly good for health. If plastics were a country, according to National Geographic, it would be the fourth-largest carbon emitter after China, the United States and India.
Yet manufacturers continue to push plastic bags, framing the debate as offering choice and encouraging state legislatures to pass laws forbidding cities from banning the synthetic material. Bags are just the beginning, with some cities forbidding plastic straws, single-use bottles, carryout containers and the like.
There’s a fondness, too, for “studies” to show that bag bans don’t make all that big a difference. Unfortunately, such examinations leave out many of plastics’ ill effects.
To date, some 77 countries across the world have passed a full or partial plastic bag ban. Bangladesh led the way in 2002 — people there learned bags clogged drainage systems and caused disastrous floods. We hope Albuquerque stays the course — a council that wants to put the mayor on a short leash has other issues it can press, ones that don’t harm the environment.
As the winds start blowing — as they do during a New Mexico spring — watch out for the bags. Where there are bans, you’ll see fewer blowing around. Enjoy the view.
