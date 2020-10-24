On Monday, hundreds of local schoolchildren will be back in an actual classroom for the first time since March. Hybrid learning — the first step to a full reopening of schools — is coming to Santa Fe.
With this model, students will be spending part of their time in physical classrooms with teachers and some time at home, with plenty of time for deep cleaning at the schools. Small groups of children will be gathered in pods with fellow students and their teachers, with little mingling among classrooms or in common areas such as hallways or cafeterias.
It’s a way to bring essential, in-person learning while maintaining social distancing and other public health practices that prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Across the district, elementary and community schools will have students and teachers back in the building. Only Salazar, Kearny and Tesuque schools will not be using hybrid learning, as well as middle and high schools.
For schools to open fully in the spring, more teachers have to be willing to return. Currently, teachers are only back in the physical classroom if they volunteer. Many are choosing to continue teaching remotely. They could be at greater risk should they catch COVID-19 or they care for someone with an underlying condition. But schools can’t run forever on volunteers; at some point — perhaps in the spring or maybe as late as next fall — teachers will need to be back in the classrooms. Middle school and high school students will want in-person learning, too.
For that to happen, the hybrid education rollout needs to go as smoothly as possible. Superintendent Veronica García and her team have spent hours figuring out the approach. Teachers volunteered. Families volunteered. Students were divided into pods.
Extra cleaning crews have been hired. Plexiglass is up to protect teachers and students. Water fountains are off (bring your own water, kids). Meals are planned, with some children eating in their rooms and others in cafeterias at a distance. Masks are required for everyone.
The thought that has gone into the rollout is multilayered.
At Atalaya Elementary School, for example, the website has a Q&A so parents can have questions answered. Every morning, parents must answer questions about their child’s health — fever, cough and other COVID-19 symptoms. A parent has to record the child’s temperature on the form. Without it being completed, the child can’t go to school.
Drop-offs are being scheduled, by last name alphabetically, to ensure too many parents and children aren’t arriving at the same time. And if all of that were not enough to signal that this school experience is different — no parents or volunteers will be allowed inside the school.
Hugs and handshakes are a no-no, and hand-washing or sanitizing is required upon entering the school, going into a classroom, after sneezing, visiting a bathroom, leaving a classroom or coming inside from the outdoors during the day.
Floors are marked so children can stand far enough apart, and desks in classrooms are arranged so children have plenty of space — from each other and from the teacher. Schools are using the best public health guidelines to ensure both education and safety.
That Santa Fe Public Schools will be proceeding with hybrid learning — despite the increase in community spread locally and across the state — is evidence educators know in-person learning is essential. Teachers have come together with parents and students to make remote learning work, but it is clear too many students are falling behind.
For many students, too, school is a safe place — regular meals, no distractions, reliable internet and no angry adults. School, after all, is where society comes together and the many fractures in our world are exposed — poverty, hunger, abuse, income inequality, racism and all challenges children and families face.
Remote learning, while necessary, has burdened families, children and teachers. Back to school now means back in school — and that’s progress for children.
