The state Republican Party believes Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is overreaching with her sweeping public health orders shutting down “nonessential” businesses in the state.
We’ll give the party leaders the benefit of the doubt — perhaps their opposition isn’t an attempt to score political points, but rather a defense of mom and pop businesses that are suffering in the pandemic-fueled economic downtown.
These are hard times, made more so by the sudden onset of the closures and the lack of a clear path to opening up our economy and our lives. As a newspaper, we feel their pain — the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is devastating local news operations across the country.
However, the only path to reopening the New Mexico economy has to be one built on knowledge. That is true for the national economy as well, despite President Donald Trump’s expressed desire to have the country back to work in May.
We cannot open up without knowing who is sick and where they are. Testing. Testing. Testing. It was the answer in the months when national leaders were wasting time and not preparing for the pandemic to come. It remains the answer now. If we have widespread testing — beyond those who are symptomatic — then people who are ill can be isolated and the rest of us can return to life.
With more tests, of course, we will need faster turnaround for results and precise contact tracing to track people who also were infected. We will need antibody tests to see if people have any sort of immunity; these tests can help those who don’t even know they had COVID-19 discover that they did.
If New Mexico and the nation can do this, our economy can open as we wait for the development of a vaccine. Otherwise, as we have seen in other countries, opening up too soon leads to further outbreaks and more deaths. The economic damage increases, and the chance of a robust, sustained recovery fades.
New Mexico is fortunate to have a governor who understands that, for now, social distancing and expanded testing are our best defenses. She also is making sure our hospitals are ready for the surge of sick patients and working diligently to find protective equipment — gloves, masks and gowns — so they are safe as they take care of us.
The United States has lacked consistent, steady leadership in this crisis. Instead, we have a president who ignored the threat of COVID-19 for much of January and February, who has failed to use the purchasing power of the federal government to assist states in obtaining needed equipment and who told governors that they, not national leadership, are responsible. Of course, the one constant from Trump is that he is erratic.
On Twitter, he said this: “For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect.”
At his regular briefing Monday, Trump went further, saying, “the federal government has absolute power” to advise Americans to return to regular routines, adding that, “when somebody is president of the United States, the authority is total.”
That is not true, of course, but it is unsettling to hear. A president, we believe, provides leadership and guidance, working with state and local leaders to implement best practices in a consistent, fact-based manner.
That sort of president, for example, might have called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and encouraged him to shut down beaches, thus avoiding the spring break-fueled spread of COVID-19. That sort of president would be allocating medical equipment to states according to their needs, as opposed to political gain. That sort of president would have been working with public laboratories and private industry early on to develop tests so, going into the pandemic, leaders would have the knowledge they needed to make decisions.
None of that has happened, and we are where we are — grateful for competent governors and in need of federal leadership that is more than bluster.
Gov. Lujan Grisham has not backed away from hard decisions in this crisis, using science as her guide.
People can disagree on details — it seems to us that local nurseries, for example, could operate safely through curbside or delivery service with customers ordering ahead of time. The ability to grow fruits and vegetables in troubled times is important; even cultivating flowers can feed bees, those all-important pollinators. Statewide definitions of essential businesses might not work in a small town with one or two stores. There is always the opportunity to examine public health orders and make adjustments if necessary. Making it clear how bike shops could operate to repair and maintain bicycles is an example of doing just that.
Still, what the governor has kept in mind — always — is what will contribute to the greater good. Yes, we all want the New Mexico economy to open up. Yes, we want to be able to eat out again, or go to church, or hug our friends. Yes, we all want life back to normal.
Before that can happen, we must know where COVID-19 has spread. The president might not understand that fact. Thankfully, the governor does.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.