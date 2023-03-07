After years of hand-wringing, the future of the Santa Fe Plaza — specifically its controversial center — could be decided Wednesday.

That’s when members of the City Council and Mayor Alan Webber will consider a resolution designed to determine what happens in the place where the Soldiers’ Monument once stood.

Toppled on Indigenous Peoples Day in 2020, the monument proved a casualty of the national unrest over race and diversity. Dedicated to Civil War veterans, one plaque at its base also honored soldiers who fought “savage Indians” in New Mexico’s Indian Wars. The offensive remark was scratched out decades ago, yet the monument remained contentious. Today, a plywood box covers the base to protect what remains of the monument while city leaders and residents debate next steps.