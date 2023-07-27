As much as social media and cellphones connect people, some of those connections are dangerous and to be avoided.

Whether a fake Facebook ad purporting to sell goods that compromises a credit card number or a telephone call from a fake government official seeking to obtain a Social Security number, scams can be hard to avoid — even for the most wary among us.

The email supposedly from Amazon billing? Don’t click on it. The query from Nigeria offering to transfer money to your account? Not real. Neither is the text message from a package service about a missed delivery; click on it, and you end up hacked. Silly online surveys that want your mother’s maiden name or your favorite musician? Just another way to gather personal information for a future attempt to cheat you.

