As much as social media and cellphones connect people, some of those connections are dangerous and to be avoided.
Whether a fake Facebook ad purporting to sell goods that compromises a credit card number or a telephone call from a fake government official seeking to obtain a Social Security number, scams can be hard to avoid — even for the most wary among us.
The email supposedly from Amazon billing? Don’t click on it. The query from Nigeria offering to transfer money to your account? Not real. Neither is the text message from a package service about a missed delivery; click on it, and you end up hacked. Silly online surveys that want your mother’s maiden name or your favorite musician? Just another way to gather personal information for a future attempt to cheat you.
Because scams are so prevalent, consumer organizations and others, including the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, are working to keep individuals alert to the latest attempt to steal. And those attempts are never-ending.
Scams vary — everything from fake sweethearts, contest wins that weren’t, government impersonators, investment lures or tech or fraud support. When in doubt, slow down and ask a friend or relative for their opinion. Hasty decisions are a scammer’s friend.
Self-protection is simple, although it’s easy to be tricked. Basically, never give personal information over the phone on an unsolicited call. The Social Security office is not calling you — and if it were, likely the government employee would not need your Social Security number. That person you met online doesn’t need a cash transfer and legitimate sweepstakes companies wouldn’t ask you to pay them to collect your prize.
All of those scams have been successful. And it’s big business, with 2022 scams estimated to have successfully bilked $8.8 billion from individuals in the United States, according to a Kiplinger Personal Finance report.
The August Consumer Reports magazine offers a guide to avoid scammers. A key tip: Do not click on questionable links.
One trick is to Google a suspect message. Usually, if it’s a phishing scheme — something designed to steal confidential information — there will be a report of it already online.
Scam phone calls in the age of AI, where technology can copy your voice to then use it for nefarious purposes, are even more troublesome than in the past. Answering a scam call lets the crooks know they have reached a working number. That, in turn, can increase the number of calls. Speaking allows the scammer to make a voiceprint; for that reason, many people are not answering calls from unknown numbers. If you do answer, hang up and block the number once you realize it’s questionable.
The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office and Department of Aging and Long-Term Services have partnered to let people sign up to receive scam alerts — sign up at nmag.gov/protect-yourself/scams-and-fraud to be alerted when new scams are spotted in the state.
The website also has a rundown of the types of scams to which people fall prey and how to safeguard yourself and your data. The site also allows people to report scams, whether at the state or federal level. A useful resource for self-protection, it offers some protection from the rough world out there.
The best protection? Stay on alert for people who want your money and your personal information, and most of all, do not click that link.