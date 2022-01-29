The desecration of the La Cieneguilla Petroglyph Site is disheartening on many levels.
That vandals would deface images placed on stone centuries ago — the drawings likely date to the 13th or 14th centuries — indicates a lack of caring for our shared history and an inability to understand how precious these drawings are.
That they left swastikas and racially derogatory slurs behind reminds all of us of an ugliness present in our country — a rise in anti-Semitism that needs to be condemned each and every time.
That it is happening in Santa Fe, where we justifiably take pride in our ability to live together despite differences, breaks our hearts. The drawings were made by ancestors of today’s Pueblo people — spray-painting them is akin to attacking a church or synagogue. It shows a complete lack of respect.
Yet here we are, with antisemitic graffiti desecrating a public place. The Taos Field Office for the Bureau of Land Management has reported 10 petroglyphs were spray-painted or carved during the recent vandalism, on or about Jan. 18. They actively are searching for the offenders, who could face felony charges, including the potential of serving up to two years in prison and paying a fine of $20,000 per charge.
This is a crime not just against our past but a theft from the future — it is our charge to preserve these petroglyphs for all who come after us. If police work can’t find them, put up a big reward. Vandals will turn on each other for a payoff.
To understand the depth of this offense, it needs to be seen in the context of what is happening around the nation.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, incidents of antisemitism remained at a historically high level across the United States in 2020, with a total of 2,024 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism reported to the organization. One in 4 American Jews has reported experiencing antisemitism in the past year, according to a report by the American Jewish Committee released in October 2021.
As this happens, there appears to be growing ignorance about the Holocaust.
Each Jan. 27, the world remembers International Holocaust Remembrance Day — the anniversary of the Allies liberating the Auschwitz death camp. That happened last week, with ceremonies around the world marking this solemn anniversary.
Yet a 2020 study by the Pew Research Center found more than half of Americans don’t know that 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust. About a third of Americans can’t identify the decades when the Holocaust occurred.
Earlier this month, a Tennessee school board decided to remove the Pulitzer Prize-winning book Maus from its curriculum — for reasons of nudity and language.
The acclaimed book, by Art Spiegelman, is based on his father’s Holocaust experience in Poland — and, yes, it is an uncomfortable read, but one that is necessary so that future generations do not replicate past horrors. Spiegelman draws Jewish people as mice — one, a woman, was naked — while the Nazis are cats. The book was part of the eighth grade curriculum and is entirely appropriate for children that age, even younger.
Again, consider the context. This book was banned by the McMinn County school board, but books are being banned across the country — ones featuring the experiences of Black people or discussing LGBTQ concerns. There is a concerted drive to erase certain topics from school classrooms and libraries.
Republican governors in South Carolina and Texas are asking superintendents to review so-called inappropriate materials in their schools. In Virginia, the new GOP governor is setting up a number where parents can report teachers who are introducing “divisive” topics in the classroom.
Antisemitism must have no place in the United States. Book banning is a mark of autocracy, not a democratic free society. Both trends must be pushed back, or the United States will be a lesser place.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.