The week of Santa Fe Indian Market is a nonstop whirl of activity, whether you’re a working artist preparing to meet potential collectors, a visitor soaking up culture or a local busy juggling back-to-school activities and increased traffic.

But especially for people here just for the week, don’t let the rush of activity cause you to miss events that will enrich your souls. Over at the Museum of International Folk Art, always a worthwhile stop, don’t miss the exhibition that brings the culture of Native Alaskans to our high desert Southwest.

Ghhúunayúkat/To Keep Them Warm: The Alaska Native Parka, is much more than a display of essential outerware — essential, as in these pieces are built to keep their wearers alive. This is a show displaying the resiliency of Native Alaskans facing always extreme weather, economic pressures, the changing climate and so many other challenges that threaten their very existence. Guest co-curators are Suzi Jones and Melissa Shaginoff (Ahtna/Paiute). They did an amazing job.

