The week of Santa Fe Indian Market is a nonstop whirl of activity, whether you’re a working artist preparing to meet potential collectors, a visitor soaking up culture or a local busy juggling back-to-school activities and increased traffic.
But especially for people here just for the week, don’t let the rush of activity cause you to miss events that will enrich your souls. Over at the Museum of International Folk Art, always a worthwhile stop, don’t miss the exhibition that brings the culture of Native Alaskans to our high desert Southwest.
Ghhúunayúkat/To Keep Them Warm: The Alaska Native Parka, is much more than a display of essential outerware — essential, as in these pieces are built to keep their wearers alive. This is a show displaying the resiliency of Native Alaskans facing always extreme weather, economic pressures, the changing climate and so many other challenges that threaten their very existence. Guest co-curators are Suzi Jones and Melissa Shaginoff (Ahtna/Paiute). They did an amazing job.
The exhibition showcases strength and resiliency, sewn into each parka on display. The people of the north are not giving up their collective knowledge, which they so generously are sharing. Ruth Miller (Dena’ina) had this reflection on the art form: “There is infinite beauty in learning ancient ways: something old, something refined, something passed down by small, steady, guided motions. Our arts are encyclopedias of our world.”
The exhibition text makes a key point — the function of a parka is to keep the wearer warm, but it represents so much more. Within a parka can be found a circular relationship among parka makers, who also can be known as skin sewers. “After the animal has given its life, the hunter passes its body to the parka maker,” the text reads. “With each piece sewn together, the artist ushers the animal’s spirit into the next stage of being.”
At the exhibition’s core are 20 parkas from six Alaska Native communities: Yup’ik, Iñupiaq, Unangan, Dena’ina, Koyukon and St. Lawrence Island Yupik. Parkas range from those made in the mid-19th century to contemporary creations that look good with a pair of skate shoes and jeans.
During Indian Market, when hundreds of artists from across the Indigenous world gather in Santa Fe, the exhibition has particular significance.
Just as Alaska Natives continue to make parkas when they could simply purchase high-tech winter gear, so do members of other tribes and nations fashion their pots for cooking or create moccasins for wear, rather than for show. Other tribal members still make cradleboards to shelter their babies, tan deer hide for garments or sew ribbon skirts and shirts. They avoid the shortcuts of modern life to keep alive precious skills passed down from generation to generation.
Giving context to the incredible assortment of parkas is a selection of Indigenous drawings, photographic portraits and traditional dolls. These works show how parkas will be worn, whether for hunting, ceremony or daily use. Also displayed are the sewing tools — of walrus ivory, wood or animal hide — displaying the beauty of functional items.
The exhibition was put together in consultation with a number of Alaska Native artists and communities. Thankfully, the days of outside museum experts determining the worth of culture are almost extinct. The experts are the people themselves. There’s an added bonus this week as well, with the King Island Singers and Dancers from Anchorage, performing at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Santa Fe Indian Market.
In the busy rush of Indian Market week in Santa Fe, take in this exhibition: a reminder of a way of life that values preservation of knowledge and sharing of skills across generations. In that way, New Mexico and Alaska aren’t so very far apart.