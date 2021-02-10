There are few pieces of legislation in the 2021 legislative session more worthy of passage and the governor’s signature than the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act.
Though death is a certainty for all of us, a bill in the House of Representatives that would provide the terminally ill with the opportunity to go through it with dignity has long conflicted legislators. It shouldn’t. As much as anything, the measure is about freedom — the ability for the terminally ill to make an educated, rational decision about how life should end.
House Bill 47 gives the terminally ill the option to begin a process that would, indeed, let them die with the help of drugs the individual — not a doctor — administers.
The bill, currently making its way through the House, recently cleared the Health and Human Services Committee. It’s headed to the House Judiciary Committee next.
If the recent past is any indication, there will be a fight as the process continues. The bill has stalled twice in the House in recent years, and passage in the Senate — often the Legislature’s more contemplative, if not outright conservative, branch — is by no means a sure thing.
Should it pass, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she’ll sign the legislation.
Built on laws passed and modified in other states, the End-of-Life Options Act is a sophisticated and sensitive way of dealing with problems all of us pray we never have to face — the searing and endless pain of terminal illness.
Proponents say the realities of pain are simply unimaginable unless you have watched a friend or loved one go through them. And that’s what makes opposition to the bill, often from the state’s religious communities, so difficult to understand.
In their quest to protect “life,” their arguments often are about a belief system — a one-size-fits-all argument about its sanctity. Problem is, there’s little righteous about end-stage cancer or the final, wrenching days in hospice.
Put more plainly: Would opponents to the bill be as staunch in their opposition if it were one of their relatives begging for a way to escape pain from which there is no way out?
Proponents of the bill are quick to outline the many checks and balances that would prevent a death-on-demand scenario. But their best argument is the one every person should be allowed to use — the freedom to decide how to leave this earth.
The bill’s co-sponsor, Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil, D-Albuquerque, recently told legislators about the bone cancer that ravaged her mother, leaving her in such pain that she begged her daughter to help end her life.
“It was at that moment that I realized that medical aid in dying is not about philosophy, it’s not about religion — it’s about autonomy, compassion and the ability to live one’s life and end one’s life in a way that they choose,” she told the Health and Human Services Committee.
It is a powerful statement to ponder. And if life portends options and freedoms, it only makes sense that New Mexicans have the same ability when considering death.
