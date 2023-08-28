St. John's College in Santa Fe has a reputation for its students learning to think deeply and solve problems. It is not a place to prepare for a specific job but for life.
The school's curriculum is based on the great books of western thinking, and students read, discuss, analyze and write about the foundational pieces that have shaped our society.
Leaders of the college say they are now turning their thoughts to the admission process at St. John's, both to make sure all types of students can have an opportunity to apply and to reduce the possibility individuals receive outside help with their application essays. Such help can be everything from hiring high-priced essay coaches to using technology-aided artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT.
Starting this fall, the liberal arts college — also with a branch in Annapolis, Md. — will give students a choice to apply using interviews and a discussion seminar rather than writing an essay.
Not only will that give college officials the opportunity to see how students carry themselves in a discussion, it offers potential students the chance to see whether they will enjoy learning through seminars.
Students will start college understanding what to expect, which is always useful, regardless of whether you're attending a private liberal arts school, or a massive public university.
Students who apply to St. John's currently are asked to describe a book they view as great and then to detail how the selected work has affected the way they think. It's an ice-breaker for new "Johnnies" once at school because every student has written the essay.
The new admissions process would offer its own path for students to find common ground.
A prospective student would fill out a brief admissions application, upload unofficial transcripts and submit analytical writings from junior or senior year. Then, the student would click on "Begin the Conversation," and set up interviews with both a faculty member and an admissions counselor. Those interviews can be online or in person, with the college offering a stipend for students to travel to campus.
This is a system that has the potential to help level the admissions playing field and perhaps offer a model for other colleges to expand the pool of applicants without using race as a factor. The Supreme Court has ruled that colleges and universities no longer can use race as a determinant in who gets into a school, and admissions officers across the country are trying to figure out how to ensure their classrooms are filled with many different types of people.
It's true in Santa Fe, in Annapolis, in Palo Alto, Calif., in Columbus, Ohio, in Austin, Texas and beyond: Diversity leads to success, both in and outside a college classroom, regardless of what kind of institution is issuing the degree.
Essays, a key factor in college admissions, aren't always the product of one student's thought and effort. Well-off families and elite high schools have essay coaches to help students improve their chances. Such coaching is expensive and out of reach for many families. First-generation applicants — whose parents did not go to college — may not even know coaching is an option. The families of those same students also pay big bucks for tutoring so they do better on college admissions tests; eliminating standardized testing also could make the admissions process more fair to students from all backgrounds.
Meanwhile, at St. John's, which has a more personalized admissions process, the college will work to ensure that students who want a classic liberal arts foundation come from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. What a worthy innovation.