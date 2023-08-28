St. John's College in Santa Fe has a reputation for its students learning to think deeply and solve problems. It is not a place to prepare for a specific job but for life.

The school's curriculum is based on the great books of western thinking, and students read, discuss, analyze and write about the foundational pieces that have shaped our society.

Leaders of the college say they are now turning their thoughts to the admission process at St. John's, both to make sure all types of students can have an opportunity to apply and to reduce the possibility individuals receive outside help with their application essays. Such help can be everything from hiring high-priced essay coaches to using technology-aided artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT.

