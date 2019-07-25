The 68th Traditional Spanish Market returns this weekend, offering visitors and locals the opportunity to discover the rich heritage of a people who created beauty in the midst of a harsh land.
They carved saints, painted images of the Lord and his mother on wood, and hammered tin into both functional and decorative pieces. When they lacked gold and silver, these artists used straw to bring detail and light to their pieces. They wove blankets and altar cloths, embroidering the fabric to add texture, depth and color.
All of this while farming, herding, opening stores, building churches, creating towns and seeking simply to survive.
Those settlers of Colonial New Mexico gave birth to the artistic methods of Traditional Spanish Market. Every year in July, thousands descend on the Plaza in Santa Fe to meet the artists, learn about their methods and, we trust, to buy a piece of handmade art for their homes. Down Lincoln Avenue on the same weekend, artists of Contemporary Hispanic Market present their creative wares, choosing to create art pieces that break from the past but remain rooted in this place. The Santa Fe Plaza area is definitely the place to be.
At the heart of both markets is the universal need of individuals to express themselves. Their faith. Their political views. Their visions of beauty. And art, being what it is, cannot remain stuck in place.
It is hardly static; were that the case, the settlers would not have begun hammering tin or weaving straw into wooden crosses. A Cordova carver, José Dolores López, would not have taken to shaping unpainted wood into masterpieces as the 19th century turned into the 20th, creating a unique style now a staple of Spanish Market.
Because the traditional arts of Colonial New Mexico are not just unique. They are innovations of the time and place in which they were forged. Today, of course, the question is how this market can best balance the need to preserve its formidable traditions with an artist’s never-ending desire to evolve. Not to mention, of course, the necessity of attracting new patrons.
For several years, Spanish Market has offered its version of change within the Innovations Within Traditions category, freeing up artists to experiment. Now, market officials and artists are asking if they need to go even more outside the bounds of traditional colonial art. They admit attendance and sales are somewhat stuck, and in some cases, declining.
These artists deserve a market that showcases not just the heritage they treasure, but whatever their creative spirits will devise. We don’t know how categories might change or opportunities broaden at future markets. All of those discussions will take place after the weekend is over.
What we do know is this: Traditional Spanish Market needs to provide room for the artists to experiment.
Think how vibrant today’s Spanish Market might be had artists Luis Tapia or Nicholas Herrera, two of the giants of the field, not left the market behind over creative differences. As Tapia was quoted in the 2015 book A Contested Art: Modernism and Mestizaje in New Mexico: “New Mexican artists need to be able to express themselves the way they see fit, traditional or not. Tradition grows. It doesn’t just start 400 years ago and stop.”
How innovations work — what is an innovation, exactly? — and what sorts of variations will move the art forward are questions artists should answer. The Spanish Colonial Arts Society, responsible for Spanish Market — the summer one in Santa Fe, a winter market in Albuquerque and a new market in Las Cruces — and the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art, should give the artists room to make decisions.
Allowing artists greater creative control while supporting them with improved marketing would help Traditional Spanish Market gain a more generous share of notice and patrons. Showcasing art forms forged in this land — uniting the old and new worlds — Spanish Market deserves to shine.