In August 1988, Santa Fe Community College invited people to its brand-new campus on Richards Avenue to see what their tax dollars had built. Back then, Richards was isolated, with few neighbors for the permanent campus.

For then-President William Witter, the first open house at the permanent campus was a milestone: “We’re proud of this facility. It’s become a symbol of what we’re trying to achieve here, helping students meet their personal and educational goals and be successful. Our motto is student success.”

Fast forward to 2023.

