In August 1988, Santa Fe Community College invited people to its brand-new campus on Richards Avenue to see what their tax dollars had built. Back then, Richards was isolated, with few neighbors for the permanent campus.
For then-President William Witter, the first open house at the permanent campus was a milestone: “We’re proud of this facility. It’s become a symbol of what we’re trying to achieve here, helping students meet their personal and educational goals and be successful. Our motto is student success.”
Fast forward to 2023.
SFCC is no longer as isolated — Santa Fe has spread to the south, with additional growth coming. But what remains unchanged for the college is the sentiment that every student can find success — and, in turn, each success benefits the community.
As Witter said back then: “The cumulative effect of thousands of people increasing their educational level is going to have a definite effect on our community.”
The decades have proved Witter correct.
From its first days in the Joseph Valdes Industrial Park in the early 1980s to the campus opening in 1988 to today, SFCC has been a boon to the community — attracting students seeking college credits toward a bachelor’s degree; high school students enrolled in dual-credit classes; adults learning a trade; older adults seeking retraining.
In baseball parlance, the college has hit to all fields — and often, knocked it out of the park.
As SFCC celebrates Community College Month, it’s worth taking stock of the role community colleges play in building the local economy and workforce.
Just like with the first open house, members of the public are invited to stop by and see for themselves what is happening.
From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, the college’s Broken Parts Car Club is hosting a car show outside the Automotive Technologies Center. This is fun for car owners but also highlights a campus program essential to helping train employees for an industry short tens of thousands of workers. Master technicians who go through the automotive program can earn six-figure salaries — without taking on heavy debt for an education.
On Tuesday, the college will host its Spring Career and Transfer Fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It’s a place where job seekers can talk to more than 50 employers, and students can find out how to transfer into four-year colleges and universities. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, the college marks its Diversity Day, celebrating the many individuals who make SFCC a success from a variety of perspectives.
On April 29, the public can take part in the Controlled Environment Agriculture Open House and Seedling Giveaway. It’s an opportunity to see another of college’s signature trade programs — with information available about hydroponics, aquaponics and algae cultivation. The SFCC Culinary Arts program will be there to provide food samples made from produce grown at the college — fresh from the greenhouse or outdoor garden.
While the years of pandemic were difficult for SFCC and other community colleges around the country, current President Becky Rowley remains committed to the mission — helping students improve their lots in life. “Our primary mission,” she said, “is to help students move ahead into a job that will provide them with some sort of social mobility.”
That can be gained through for-credit classes, whether in an academic field or a trade, but also in short-term programs designed to impart skills quickly so students can get in, get done and get a job.
Whether training to become a film production assistant or a fiber optics technician, potential employers or government agencies often pay for these shorter sessions. For students, that translates to tuition-free. It’s another way SFCC is helping locals find their path to jobs with benefits that pay well.
This month and every month, SFCC does the essential work of education. On many fronts, it’s a place of opportunity. As it was in 1988, so it is today and tomorrow.