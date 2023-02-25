The city of Santa Fe’s attempts to come to grips with emotions behind the 2020 toppling of the Soldiers’ Monument — and perhaps even more essential, to address the racial and ethnic divisions sparking the protests — have been less than successful.

That’s not for lack of trying.

The fissures in our city because of the monument date back decades. Even with the best of intentions, finding common ground on such a divisive issue was going to be difficult. The latest effort to do so builds on the work of the yearlong Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process.