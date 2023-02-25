The city of Santa Fe’s attempts to come to grips with emotions behind the 2020 toppling of the Soldiers’ Monument — and perhaps even more essential, to address the racial and ethnic divisions sparking the protests — have been less than successful.
That’s not for lack of trying.
The fissures in our city because of the monument date back decades. Even with the best of intentions, finding common ground on such a divisive issue was going to be difficult. The latest effort to do so builds on the work of the yearlong Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process.
A city resolution would establish an Office of Equity and Inclusion and restore the monument — not as it was, but showing the damage caused by protesters and better explaining the history of both the monument and its downfall. The full City Council could vote on proposal as early as March 8.
The monument honors Union soldiers, both those who fought to preserve the United States during the Civil War and others who battled Indian tribes as the U.S. pushed westward. In October 2020, the monument came down during an Indigenous Peoples Day gathering on the Plaza, shattering both the tribute to soldiers and any sense of Santa Fe as one community.
To be honest, the myth of multicultural understanding is just that — a myth. The shattered monument, though, revealed just how deep the pain of division runs. So deep, in fact, we do not think the council can decide what should stand in the center of the Plaza anytime soon. The community is not ready.
Comments at the Feb. 8 City Council meeting made clear residents have not come to consensus on what should happen next. Citizens of goodwill and fine character spoke passionately about why the monument needed to be rebuilt (or why not). It’s not just a split, it’s a chasm, with bitterness on all sides.
Members of Santa Fe’s Native community who spoke fiercely oppose any monument to Western battles going up, no matter what explanations are provided. To them, the obelisk symbolizes a deliberate campaign of genocide against Native peoples across the West, including in New Mexico. Its presence was and would be an affront.
In fact, the All Pueblo Council of Governors, leaders of New Mexico’s Pueblos, already has stated the city should find something else for the center of the Plaza. This resolution occurred during negotiations over whether the Entrada should be replaced in the Santa Fe Fiesta; the Entrada, removed in 2018, reenacted the meeting of Don Diego de Vargas with Native people after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680.
Besides asking for the removal of the Entrada, the resolution also called for the establishment of a truth and reconciliation commission and for establishment of a celebration that honors all cultures. Tribal leaders also asked the city to “commission a piece of art that commemorates the reconciliation and the truth of past atrocities to learn from and that the commemorative piece of art reflect the spirit of peace as a gift to all future generations and be placed in the Santa Fe Plaza.”
Not all residents would agree, of course. To many city residents whose ancestors were Union soldiers fighting the Confederacy in New Mexico Civil War battles, a failure to rebuild would be an insult. Others like the monument because it was part of the Plaza they knew growing up, or because they believe a mob shouldn’t be allowed to make community decisions.
Attempting to rebuild the monument now, without resolving those conflicts, would be a mistake.
And, yes, people are sick of looking at the plywood box that protects the base, all that’s left of the original piece. It’s unsightly and demonstrates that Santa Fe is a town that cannot make a decision quickly. Still, it would be worse to use City Council authority to implement an unpopular “solution.” Building consensus takes time and is an unwieldy, ungainly process. There are few shortcuts.
We have suggested before that an interim solution would be clearing the middle of the Plaza for the time being. People could meet there and visit, have a bigger dance floor when music’s on the bandstand and otherwise enjoy an open space temporarily.
The resolution should be amended. Establish an Office of Equity and Inclusion and set it to work — although $700,000 a year is much too costly. Those dollars would be better directed to maintaining parks, filling potholes, staffing the planning office — the business of the city.
Still, whether choosing new heroes to honor across the city, establishing festivals that are more welcoming to all or reaching out to under-represented groups, the office could improve life in Santa Fe, operated efficiently and well. One of its first tasks? Find a solution for the center of the Plaza that unites.