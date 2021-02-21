Rep. Deb Haaland will start making her case to become U.S. Interior Department secretary Tuesday before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
For New Mexico, Haaland’s nomination to the post is a moment of pride. She represents the state’s 2nd Congressional District and is a member of Laguna Pueblo.
As she likes to say, Haaland is a 35th-generation New Mexican. If confirmed, she would become the first Native member of a presidential Cabinet.
Yes, this is a moment of pride for Pueblo people and, really, all Americans.
A descendant of America’s original inhabitants soon could be running the department that oversees the nation’s public lands and national parks. The Department of the Interior also oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the agency that is a main contact point between Native people and the government.
For someone to be in charge of Interior who has had to use the Indian Health Service, dealt with the Bureau of Indian Affairs as a tribal administrator and otherwise understands the many intersections of bureaucracy with individual lives breaks new ground.
But her nomination has not been met with universal applause.
Haaland’s positions on hydraulic fracking, the Green New Deal and climate change make her anathema to the oil and gas industry. They are pushing hard to deny President Joe Biden this appointment.
We look forward to seeing Haaland counter these concerns.
The members of the Senate who oppose this nomination should remember this reality: The president who wins the election, barring an actual failing of a nominee, should get the Cabinet he or she wants.
Biden committed to battling climate disruption. He promised to stop issuing new leases for oil and gas drilling on federal lands. He has rejoined the Paris climate accord. He killed the Keystone XL Pipeline. Why wouldn’t he choose a nominee ready to carry those policies forward? Haaland both fulfills Biden’s vow to put together a qualified Cabinet that also represents the diversity of America while sharing his values on protecting the environment.
Some GOP members of Congress oppose Haaland’s appointment. Their view, too often, is that public lands are for industry to exploit. They don’t want a secretary who runs public lands with a view to protecting the environment, keeping them accessible to the people while also helping tribal nations protect their sacred lands.
She will not have an all-energy, all-the-time policy at Interior — which is exactly the platform that helped Biden win the election.
Those who profit off public lands, as well as the politicians in their pockets, will be gunning for Haaland as her confirmation hearing begins. But we are encouraged that Rep. Don Young, a Republican from Alaska, will be introducing her at the hearing, along with Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico.
Haaland is qualified. She is ready. And her confirmation will make history that should make all people proud.
