Vacations in Santa Fe have been known to be life-changing, both for the visitor and the town.
Take pianist Alicia Schachter-Rich, who conceived of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival while on vacation with her husband, Sheldon Rich, in 1972.
“My basic impulse,” she told The New Mexican in 1973, just before the inaugural season, “was to gather a small group of soloists, to let them work together in Santa Fe for a small period of time, and out of that work, to create a festival for the people of Santa Fe.”
She and her husband did just that, planning a festival they hoped would attract both “the musical and non-musical.”
It would be, Schachter-Rich said, a festival for beginners as well as those who could recite composer and piece from memory. It worked from the beginning.
That first year, something special: Painter Georgia O’Keeffe allowed one of her pieces, Music—Pink and Blue No. 1 (1918), to be reproduced for the cover of the festival program and brochure. That was hardly commonplace because the painter was famously particular about the use of her works. She was honored at a reception that first year, and the partnership evolved into a two-decade-long affair. Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival posters — featuring O’Keeffe in the earlier years and now, other well-known artists — have become collectibles.
The partnership gave the chamber music festival a visual identity, also demonstrating how the arts are independent. That first year also featured open rehearsals (one at the Santa Fe Boys’ Club) and a special concert at Window Rock to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Navajo Tribal Council. The foundation for an innovative and expansive festival were being laid, one that would be at home in the broader community and not just in a concert hall.
And here we are today, with another 50th anniversary — this one for the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival itself.
The early promise blossomed and grew, leaving Santa Fe richer for its presence. This festival has from the beginning been clear that it must be a part of the local community — dedicated to serving the people of New Mexico. In its mission statement, right up there with presenting excellence, are goals to build a broad and knowledgeable multi-age audience, to provide diverse educational opportunities and to enhance the cultural environment of Santa Fe and New Mexico. As children, Santa Fe kids became accustomed to attending free youth concerts at St. Francis Auditorium during the summer, as well as participating in various school-based programs across Northern New Mexico that reach thousands.
From a series of six intimate Sunday concerts, the festival has grown to a multiweek celebration of both contemporary and classical music performed by acclaimed artists from across the globe. It is one of the sweetest sounds in a Santa Fe summer, a festival that ranks up there with the finest in the world. At 50, let’s all celebrate the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival. Its 2023 season continues until Aug. 21, and, on Aug. 17, a 50th anniversary vocal recital with mezzo-soprano Susan Graham and baritone Thomas Hampson at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.
There’s plenty of music still to be heard — this season and all the seasons to come. Happy 50th!