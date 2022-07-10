New Mexico has a familiar problem with pedestrian deaths. In 2021 — for the sixth year in a row — New Mexico proved to be the deadliest state for pedestrians. That’s not a list any state wants to top.
Contributing to the problem are the usual suspects: impaired or distracted drivers; too-high speeds for conditions; roads without sidewalks or paths; and poor lighting. The pandemic appeared to cause a spike in deaths as well.
The 103 pedestrians killed on New Mexico streets and roads added up to the highest ever, with the 2021 death rate at 4.77 per 100,000 people. The toll increased 24 percent from 2020, a trend mirrored in the nation where rates went up 11.5 percent, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association.
Too many roads were built only for one sort of travel: by car or truck. Ensuring motor vehicles can travel quickly makes walking less safe. That’s just logic.
However, there are solutions. We have written about the need for cities to build better corridors across high-speed roads, whether bridges or tunnels. Sidewalks and paths are essential so pedestrians have safe places to walk. Drivers need to go the speed limit and be aware other people — not just cars or trucks — are using the roads.
It should go without saying people should not get behind the wheel impaired, whether drunk or on drugs. But drunk or otherwise impaired pedestrians can cause accidents, too. Better lighting on dark roads can mean a difference between life and death.
However, other communities are exploring a different and unexpected solution, one likely less expensive than infrastructure and a bit more pleasant than constant pleas to slow down.
The idea goes something like this: Give people something to look at so drivers approach intersections and crosswalks more carefully. The Asphalt Art Safety solution, put together by Sam Schwartz Consulting and Bloomberg Philanthropies, examined what impact asphalt art has on the street. The definition of such art includes everything from intersection murals, crosswalk art, painted plazas and bridge underpasses.
The study found a 50 percent drop in crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists and a 37 percent drop in crashes that led to injuries at intersections where art had been installed. Overall, crashes decreased 17 percent. In areas with new projects, the rate of drivers yielding to pedestrians increased 27 percent.
Bloomberg conducted the study over two years at 17 sites across five states, observing what happened after public art was installed.
“The art itself is often also intended to improve safety by increasing visibility of pedestrian spaces and crosswalks, promoting a more walkable public realm, and encouraging drivers to slow down and be more alert for pedestrians and cyclists, the most vulnerable users of the road,” the study reads.
Public art beautifies the road, making urban concrete more welcoming. A painted crosswalk also defines where people should walk more clearly, increasing safety. Currently, cities that have started installing asphalt art are making exceptions to the Federal Highway Association rules on road signs and signals, the guidelines that set the colors required for painting crosswalks, curbs, and lines. It’s a smart exception given the results.
Cities as disparate as Tucson, Ariz.; New York City; Kansas City, Mo.; and Durham, N.C., are joining the movement. Especially with mid-block crossings, Santa Fe could use colorful crosswalks as a way to move people across the street safely while beautifying areas. Other New Mexico cities and the state Department of Transportation should explore the concept, too.
As solutions go, it’s hard to beat effective, attractive and inexpensive.