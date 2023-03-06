The Legislature is in the home stretch, with two weeks left before the place shuts down.

Unless, of course, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham decides to call lawmakers back for a special session to deal with unfinished business. She’s already threatening one if what she deems essential gun safety legislation doesn’t make it to her desk.

While we’re sensitive to the necessity to pass gun safety laws, bringing back the House and the Senate to consider bills that likely would be held to be unconstitutional at the federal level would be a waste of time, money and effort. Banning semi-automatic weapons, while a worthy goal, is, as Sen. Joseph Cervantes put it, “theater for public consumption.”