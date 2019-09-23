Fall is one of the more beautiful seasons in New Mexico, especially in the north as the leaves turn and the harvest is brought in. Yet as summer 2019 comes to its inevitable conclusion, we have to confess that our region is carrying a heavy load of sadness, more than the usual bittersweet goodbye to sunshine, flowers and the long days of summer.
Northern New Mexico is in mourning, both for a young life cut short and because of the losses of several upstanding community members.
The young life, of course, is that of 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada, memorialized over the weekend at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Española. Her disappearance Sept. 8 resulted in a united Española Valley turning out to find her, only to have hearts shattered as they discovered her body days later. Few details of what caused the girl’s death have been released, leaving the family and community further on edge. There is no logic when a child dies, no greater universal plan, only the deep sorrow for potential lost. We grieve with Renezmae’s family and look to the FBI and other investigators for answers, and soon.
At the other end of the spectrum are losses of older adults — people in their 60s, 70s or even 90s. The sorrow remains for the family members and friends left behind, but there is consolation in the contributions such citizens made to our towns, our state and our nation.
Former Supreme Court Justice Charles Daniels, 76, is being remembered for his many accomplishments, including important pretrial reforms that allow evidence to determine who is released before trial as opposed to the richest defendants — and often the dangerous ones — buying their way out of jail. Daniels set other examples, too, demonstrating how to balance a dedication to the law with hobbies that spark joy. He played in bands and raced cars, living to the fullest.
Even more sudden than the passing of Daniels was the loss of state Sen. Carlos Cisneros, D-Questa, who died last week of a heart attack at 71. One of the longest-serving state senators, Cisneros was respected by both Democrats and Republicans for his financial expertise on the state budget, as well as an ability to reach across the aisle to do the business of governing. A former miner, Cisneros brought the sensibility of a man who knew how to work hard for a living to the job of senator. He will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda from noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday, with the memorial service at 1:30 p.m.
Less shocking was the recent death of the well-regarded Samuel Adelo at 96. Son of a Lebanese immigrant, the Pecos native traveled the world as a lawyer for Gulf Oil. Fluent in English, Spanish and Italian, Adelo also knew enough Arabic to get by. He loved learning and sharing his knowledge to help others. That’s why, once back in New Mexico, Adelo used his expertise in Spanish as a court translator. He also wrote a Spanish-language column for The New Mexican and volunteered for different groups in town — his was the quintessential second act, with a retirement that lasted longer than many people’s days on the job. Like the others whose passing we are marking, Adelo is testament to a life of purpose.
We say goodbye to Renezmae, a joy-filled spirit gone too soon; and to Charlie, Carlos and Sam, who through their lives, left our state richer. We mourn them.