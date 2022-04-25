Perhaps the most important words in New Mexico right now are these: Evacuate now.
That’s the message hundreds of Northern New Mexicans have received over the past few days since the Calf Canyon Fire near Gallinas Canyon blew up on Friday.
Combined with the adjacent Hermits Peak Fire, the blazes have torched more than 56,000 acres. Meanwhile, the Cooks Peak Fire, located north of the village of Ocate, also is at 50,000-plus acres, causing even more evacuations.
As a result, Mora and San Miguel counties are buffeted by fire, with the residents of the area watching, waiting and wondering whether their homes, businesses and animals will survive.
Some already know, thanks to satellite images that reveal the devastation in both counties. Others have been told by neighbors nothing is left. Many remain in limbo, waiting until it is safe to return, at least to see what is left. That may take a few days.
For now, we wait with the people of Rociada, Pendaries Village, Sapello, Buena Vista, Ledoux, El Carmen and others.
We wait. And we can help.
Evacuees are at Old Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas, where the shelter has been overrun by donations — a sign community spirit is alive and well, even amid the smoke of Northern New Mexico.
Cash is always needed in emergencies, and the Las Vegas Community Foundation has set up a fund specifically for that purpose. Give at https://www.lvnmcf.com/donate-now/. There will be more opportunities to provide assistance in the days and weeks ahead.
As the fire spread, people across the region stepped up in other ways, offering to shelter livestock or take care of dogs for people fleeing the fire. Businesses gave food, water and kept the gas station open so individuals could fuel up before heading down the road.
Though an epic windstorm helped detonate fires beyond control Friday, the area did have a smidgen of good news. Over the weekend, temperatures cooled off. A dusting of snow even greeted firefighters battling the Cooks Peak Fire. Fire managers were aided by winds that mercifully let up just enough so crews could have a chance to create critical fire lines and battle to keep homes safe.
Still, the situation remains extremely critical. A notice from the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office was clear: “Refusal to evacuate could be a fatal decision.”
Here's the lesson, in this set of fires and those in the future.
Listen to the first responders. Get out and stay out while they do their work. Deputies and firefighters must be able to focus on what matters — saving lives, property and the forest. The rest of us can help by simply evacuating when the orders come; refrain from flying drones in restricted areas; observing all fire restrictions so no more human-caused blazes begin.
The traditional beginning of wildfire season in New Mexico has been late May or June, not mid-April. Yet over the weekend, some 20 fires were burning across the state. The Cerro Pelado Fire near Jemez Springs also has led to evacuations and remains a threat.
This is just the start of what could be a catastrophic summer in our state. For the people dealing with wildfire across the state, the catastrophe is happening now.