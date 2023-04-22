The friends of Patty Moskos said goodbye to her at an unassuming memorial service last week — a few words from Chaplain Joe Dudziak and then many shared memories. The front room at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place was standing room only.

On the same day Patty was being remembered, Santa Fe police officers were supposed to be conducting patrols designed to make downtown more appealing to tourists. Too many of the seemingly unhoused and unwashed are cluttering up the place.

Patty was not among them. After years on the streets, she had her own home. She was one of the first people to receive shelter at Santa Fe Suites, the motel purchased by the city of Santa Fe with pandemic dollars and converted to housing.

