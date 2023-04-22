The friends of Patty Moskos said goodbye to her at an unassuming memorial service last week — a few words from Chaplain Joe Dudziak and then many shared memories. The front room at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place was standing room only.
On the same day Patty was being remembered, Santa Fe police officers were supposed to be conducting patrols designed to make downtown more appealing to tourists. Too many of the seemingly unhoused and unwashed are cluttering up the place.
Patty was not among them. After years on the streets, she had her own home. She was one of the first people to receive shelter at Santa Fe Suites, the motel purchased by the city of Santa Fe with pandemic dollars and converted to housing.
That effort meant Patty Moskos was able to die at home in her own bed.
Many people who spend years living on the streets and in shelters for the homeless, as Patty did, never will have the luxury of having a place to call their own. They aren’t able to go to sleep each night in the same bed, wake up to make their coffee, take regular showers or fill their homes with the art they love creating.
That’s how Patty spent the last months of her life.
One night, she went to sleep. She never woke up.
Too many people who lack shelter won’t have the blessing of dying in their own beds. They have no permanent place to sleep. They have no place to stay during the day, so they hang out in parks or at the library. Some read quietly in hotel lobbies, or sit at DeVargas Center or Santa Fe Place mall.
Now, if they are downtown too long, the police might come by and ask them to move along. Visitors to Santa Fe mustn’t face the prospect of unwashed people. It’s bad for business.
To be fair, it is bad for business.
Downtown entrepreneurs depend on tourist dollars for their livelihood, just as the city does to fund its government. People without shelter are messy. Business owners complain about trash, dirty bathrooms, petty theft, break-ins and other problems. People sleeping in parking structures and on benches is more than unsettling, though. It can be a danger to public health.
Those are real concerns.
For about 30 days, the strangely named Operation Santa Fe Junction will be running supposedly beefed-up police patrols near the Plaza and the Santa Fe Railyard. Officers will focus on “complaints of disorderly conduct, illegal camping, criminal trespassing, narcotics violations and traffic infractions,” according to a news release announcing the operation.
This is less a solution than an effort to move the problem away from downtown.
A more useful effort might be to continue sending members of the Alternative Response Unit at night to find people where they are sleeping and keep offering them options. Forget about tourists; it is hardly fair to city workers and others who use parking structures downtown to have to navigate between sleeping bodies and open-air toilets. Even if people don’t want to go to a shelter, experience shows that forming relationships with response unit members can help connect unhoused individuals with assistance.
Meanwhile, as the downtown effort begins, residents near the Interfaith shelter on Cerrillos Road will be watching to see whether efforts to keep Harrison Road clear will fade as the summer begins. Already, more men and women are gathering on the street.
With the shelter remaining open for both men and women this summer, neighbors are watching — and expecting — help from police and others. Yet people without shelter aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Not with the levels of substance abuse, rental costs and the reality of mental illness prevalent in society. There are long-term solutions — providing low-cost housing, offering treatment for mental illness and substance abuse, and paying wages that will cover rent costs — but those take time.
City leaders are considering providing encampments, with small houses, security and services, to move people who camp illegally into safer spaces. Currently, addressing the effects of homelessness costs around $14 million a year. By spending around $1 million in federal dollars to set up encampments — including security — the city hopes both to help people move to permanent housing and eventually save money on mitigation efforts.
A vote on a proposal to provide 25 personal shelters will take place Wednesday at the City Council meeting. It’s a worthy pilot project, although city leaders need to explain why it will cost $54,000 to house a person or couple. At that price, it would be difficult to expand such shelters broadly enough to reduce illegal camping significantly.
In the end, the goal for everyone in Santa Fe is reducing the numbers of people who lack shelter. That’s true for downtown business owners, for midtown residents and, most of all, for the people who live on the streets.
Patty Moskos was able to go to sleep in her own bed every night until that last night. That’s what everyone deserves.