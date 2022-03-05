Watching a nation under bombardment naturally brings out the urge to help, especially when the world sees a people choosing to stand and defend their homeland.
That’s what is happening in Ukraine right now. But how best to assist?
Locally, the United Church of Santa Fe is doing what it always does, helping in a time of trouble. The Rev. Talitha Arnold says her church will be assembling hygiene kits and raising money for Ukrainians. Money and donations will be sent as direct aid to families and individuals.
Supplies or checks can be sent to "The United Church of Santa Fe, memo: “Ukrainian relief" at 1804 Arroyo Chamiso, Santa Fe, N.M., 87505. Or, donate online at unitedchurchofsantafe.org.
The church is asking for these new supplies — washcloths, wide-tooth combs, nail clippers, bath-size bars of soap individually wrapped, toothbrushes in their original packaging (but not toothpaste); and standard-sized Band-Aids. Hand towels are welcome, but no fingertip, micro-fiber or dish towels.
The hygiene kits are going to Church World Service, an international relief and development agency that has worked in Ukraine and around the world since the end of World War II. One hundred percent of cash donations will go directly for both emergency relief and also longer-term rebuilding of the area, Arnold said.
This assistance won’t be wasted, in other words. In a touching form of solidarity, United Church of Santa Fe also will be singing the "Kyrie Eleison" from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church throughout Lent. Faith and action, the right combination for Christians.
That’s just one effort from Santa Fe.
Earlier this week, Mayor Alan Webber sent out an email telling Santa Fe residents about organizations that will be assisting on the ground in Ukraine.
• Ukrainian National Women’s League of America: unwla.org/top-news/call-for-humanitarian-aid.
• Ukraine Jewish Community Relief Fun sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles: jewishla.org.
• Kyiv Independent — independent media keeping the world informed about what's happening on the ground: gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch.
• The Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. Part of the United Nations’ OCHA division, the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund raises money for those in Eastern Ukraine, which has long been the site of sustained attack: unocha.org/ukraine/about-uhf.
These are just some of the organizations helping relieve suffering in Ukraine as it resists Russian invasion.
Another worthy nonprofit doing essential work is the World Central Kitchen, which has served meals in New Mexico. Its job is feeding people who are hungry.
Founder and chef José Andrés is already in Europe with his team helping provide “thousands of meals in Poland, Romania and even inside Ukraine.” To donate: donate.wck.org/give/236738/#!/donation/checkout.
A tried and true charity, also on the ground, is Catholic Relief Services. Local church Santa María de la Paz has a link to the organization at its website, smdlp.org; or go directly to crs.org. Santa María also will be praying for peace in Eastern Europe on Wednesday, starting at 5:30 p.m. with the rosary and Mass to follow at 6 p.m.
For people who want to help charities within Ukraine, Atlantic writer Anne Applebaum posted a helpful website that singles out organizations working on the ground right now, including groups that help soldiers, children and the free press. Find them at standforukraine.com. These dollars will go directly to people inside Ukraine.
Finally, a recent Zoom call showed how different conflict is during the modern world. Not only are people watching the devastation live on television, we are able, through technology, to hear directly from the war zone.
Last week, the worldwide Chabad community heard from Rabbi Yechiel Levitansky in Sumy, Ukraine. Santa Fe’s community, led by Rabbi Berel Levertov, was able to sign on to the call — it was 3:30 a.m. in Ukraine but evening in New Mexico, when we were able to see into Levitansky’s home in a city under fire.
The pain of what was happening was visible on the rabbi’s face as the California-raised religious leader talked about life on the Ukraine-Russian border. Shortly after the call, he and his family left. May they be safe on their journey.
“They’re constantly shooting from all sides. Literally a war zone from all around,” Levitansky told call participants. “This is what we read about in the history books. Nobody dreamt of it in real life.”
But real life has brought bombs and bullets. People are dying across Ukraine while the world watches. The future is uncertain and dark — but in the meantime, those of us safe in Santa Fe can help.
