In case you missed it, here’s some good news from New Mexico that was shared worldwide last week:
Native American Heritage Month is November, and the doodle that graces the Google homepage featured art work familiar to New Mexicans — a person from Zuni Pueblo. The interactive doodle, created by Zuni artist Mallery Quetawki, shows the late We:wa, a noted artist and leader from Zuni Pueblo. Though the image is no longer on the Google homepage, people still can find it, as well as watch a YouTube video about the collaboration between the Zuni tribe and Google.
By doing so, you can learn about how the artwork came to be and how the late We:wa — born around 1849 — bridged both genders and cultures. We:wa did both pottery and weaving (at Zuni, women traditionally were potters while men were weavers) while also serving as a cultural ambassador for the pueblo. As one of the first Zuni artists to sell works to non-Indians, We:wa helped create appreciation for Indigenous art.
By clicking on the interactive doodle, people can hear the songs of Zuni while learning more about the place and the people. There’s even a little interactive weaving involved.
If seeing Zuni culture celebrated on line weren’t enough, New Mexico chile in space was all over the news last week as well. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station finally were able to harvest the green chile they had been growing and enjoy the fresh peppers in tacos.
The chiles are being grown as part of the Plant Habitat-04 experiment — if astronauts are going to stay in space longer, they will need fresher food. And it will have to be grown in space.
Chiles can be grown in about four months from seed to harvest, making them one of the more complicated crops harvested so far. They have a sharp taste, something astronauts can appreciate since they occasionally lose a sense of taste and smell in microgravity, according to NASA. Truth be told, of course, the chile was a tad spicy for some of the space travelers.
Still, chile is dense in Vitamin C and other nutrients. That's a must for longer journeys envisioned in the future. "In order to send humans to Mars, we have to spice things up," principal experiment investigator Matt Romeyn said in a NASA video.
The chile in the spotlight is the NuMex Española Improved pepper, a hybrid Hatch variety. It's being used in part thanks to researcher Jacob Torres, an Española Valley native and scientist working on the experiment for NASA.
With New Mexico chile so good it is out of this world, the battle over which green chile is best seems settled. They weren’t growing Colorado chile on the space station. No, it was New Mexico chile thriving among the stars while down on Earth, our neighbors from Zuni Pueblo were starring on the Google homepage.
New Mexico culture, strong and true, a gift to share with the world.
