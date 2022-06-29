In the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, the wages of sin are not death. They appear instead, to be Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the archdiocese and faithful Catholics. A burden of debt.
It’s a debt garnered because of the actions the church's clergy, taken on to compensate for harm caused to generations of children.
Settling sexual abuse claims against the Archdiocese of Santa Fe — at a cost of $121.5 million — prompted its declaration of bankruptcy. It’s also why individual parishes could be encumbered with debt; they are being asked to provide at least $12 million of the $75 million the archdiocese needs to find.
Though funds were raised from sales of property and insurance dollars, a mortgage will be placed on the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, a symbol of Catholicism in the Southwest. It would be incredible if not so true.
Such measures show how desperate the archdiocese is for money to pay the settlement.
The rot at the center of the church must be eradicated, however. Money cannot make the hundreds of victims whole, but it can — it is hoped — ease the pain of their suffering. That this is the second time the church in New Mexico has gone through such tumult — the archdiocese was walloped by abuse lawsuits in the early 1990s and promised to eliminate the problem — only has increased the pain for families.
For decades, clergy in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe — and churches around the world — molested children. The molesters were not turned over to the police to be arrested and tried for their crimes. Instead, they were moved from parish to parish, where they continued to sow destruction.
Because New Mexico was a place where clergy from elsewhere came to be “cured” of their problems — alcoholism, drug addiction, depression and, yes, pedophilia — our children were uniquely at risk. We had priests assigned to the archdiocese since they began their priesthood who became abusers. Then there were the men here for treatment. Like so many strangers to the Land of Enchantment, out-of-state priests fell in love with the mountains and asked to remain. They moved from parish to parish, causing damage at each post.
Again, none of this is new.
Over the past four years, the archdiocese and current Archbishop John C. Wester have been engaged in a grueling process to settle outstanding claims from victims. The final agreement: $121.5 million to pay claims by at least 375 people. The terms must be approved by accusers, with a vote expected in late summer or early fall.
Catholics who already donated back in the ‘90s to pay off claims once again are being asked to dig deep. Parish cooperation, Wester said, is “imperative.” Whether the debt is too much for individual churches to carry, we shall see. Once again, parishioners in large parishes and small are being asked to pay for crimes they didn’t commit. Their patience could be exhausted.
Though this settlement could help put the current scandal to rest, it's critical to note the problem remains a shadow this archdiocese and the church as a whole must defeat. As we learned over the last 30 years, it's simply not enough to say there's no tolerance for such behavior. Wester and the church must be dogged in pursuing allegations, referring them to law enforcement, and being open about what so long was hidden. Parishioners deserve that, to say nothing of the children.
Bishops and priests alike, whether in New Mexico or around the world, have to realize they have lost much of their authority to define sin and sinners. They were unable to root out sin in their midst, preferring instead to bury it and harm children. Their judgment is suspect, in other words.
That's the real consequence of grave sin — a decrease in the faith of a people who have remained constant over hundreds of years. Now, it's time to regain that trust.