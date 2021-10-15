Voters in the November election aren’t just deciding who will run the city of Santa Fe. In 2021, all local elections have been consolidated in an effort to increase the number of voters who decide important issues — and that includes whether citizens will tax themselves to pay for school construction and maintenance.
Locally, there’s an election for two seats on Board of Education for the Santa Fe Public Schools, but neither board President Kate Noble, District 3, nor newcomer Sascha Guinn Anderson, District 5, has an opponent. Two Santa Fe Community College college board seats also have only one candidate: Xubi Wilson for position 4 and incumbent Linda Siegle, position 1.
Around the area, school elections are taking place, both for board seats and bonds, and municipal elections are on the ballot in towns such as Edgewood. Some water and soil conservation districts also will be selecting board members. Santa Fe is far from the only place voting.
Yet the election here is critical for the children of Santa Fe Public Schools: On the ballot is the renewal of a $100 million general obligation bond and mill levy tax, two different ways that the school district pays for necessary construction and repairs. If voters approve both measures, their property taxes do not increase, but they do decrease if either or both are defeated. The mill levy represents 1.5 mills, or a tax of $1.50 on every $1,000 of net taxable property value. (For the owner of a $300,000 home, that’s about $150 a year.)
If approved, the bonds would be spent to rebuild Mandela International Magnet School, a $22.5 million project that would allow this innovative public school to expand and enroll additional students. The Early College Opportunities High School would receive $11.8 million for its campus and $2.7 million for a cafeteria/gymnasium. That’s a necessary investment in a school that allows young people to learn a trade while preparing for work or further education. Expansion would give more students the opportunity to graduate from high school with several semesters of higher education, saving time and money.
Dedicating money to schools that offer an alternative to traditional public education shows that leaders of the Santa Fe district understand that children learn differently.
But money from the general obligation bond will be spent at schools across the district. Capital High School needs the roof replaced, while Santa Fe High School needs to complete its new commons, breezeway and drop-off area. Some $2.5 million will go to build outdoor learning spaces — a necessity in a time when infectious diseases are a concern, not to mentions the benefit of children learning closer to nature.
Mill levy funds go to pay to repair and maintain buildings, keep up playgrounds, playing fields and landscaping, again being spent across the district. During the coronavirus pandemic, those dollars were used to put up plexiglass barriers, disinfecting machines, purchase air purifiers and upgrade HVAC filters. Without mill levy funds, districts can’t do essential maintenance or respond to a crisis. Or, they would have to cut from the operating budget to take care of emergency needs. That’s not a desirable situation.
Renewing the general obligation bond and mill levy simply continues taxes passed in 2015 and 2016. Money is spent at every school, including Santa Fe’s district charters. Teachers and students deserve safe, clean buildings in which to learn. Approving both the general obligation bond and the mill levy is essential.
The New Mexican recommends a yes vote on both the general obligation bond and mill levy.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.