Santa Fe needs a timeout.
For the past 10 days or so, the temperature of our city has been turned up well past angry. It started with an ill-considered and ill-timed school board resolution to halt Fiesta Court visits to the Santa Fe Public Schools and continued through an attack on yet another downtown public monument on Thursday.
People on all sides feel attacked and belittled.
Those emotions spilled out during hourslong school board meetings, with individuals speaking past one another and evincing little hope of compromise or reconciliation in the coming together of cultures. The traditional visits are continuing for now, in a 3-2 vote that divided not just the community but the Board of Education.
On Thursday evening, a vandal (or vandals) decided to tear down a second historical monument, another obelisk paying tribute to our bloody past. In 2020, protesters toppled the Soldiers’ Monument on the city’s Plaza, impatient with promises from city leaders to remove a tribute that no longer fit modern sensibilities. The plaque honoring killers of “savage” Indians needed to go, activists believed, even though the offensive word had been chiseled out years ago.
Now the Kit Carson obelisk, on federal property a few blocks from the Plaza, has met the same fate.
To many — Native and non-Native alike — any monument to Carson is insulting, considering his actions leading U.S. soldiers against the Navajo in the 1800s and his role in forcibly removing them from their homelands in the infamous Long Walk. The trauma and suffering of that action still reverberate today for many Native people. Carson may have been a man of his time, but his life can be discussed in a historical context without a stone tribute.
All of this is happening in what should be a fun moment — the Fiesta de Santa Fe commemoration of the events that gave birth to our unique New Mexico culture in 1692. The Spanish may have returned, but they did so respecting the Pueblo culture in a manner that enabled the two peoples to coexist. The Pueblo Revolt of 1680 ensured that.
Today, we are people of this land. Hispano and Native must live together with the new neighbors who have settled here in the decades since the American occupation and subsequent takeover of what was once a colony of Mexico, and before that, Spain, and since time immemorial, a place where Native people lived and thrived.
If we are to live here together, we must turn down the temperature.
We need leaders, who, when confronted with legitimate concerns about monuments or fiestas, follow through with action. That means facing some hard truths, but confronting them with civility, an attribute few have exhibited in the past 10 days. Or for that matter, the past several years.
But it means more than mere good manners. It means cultivating good sense.
It means conducting public meetings that don’t disintegrate into heckling.
It means creating resolutions intended to move the community forward in a measured, thoughtful, commonsense way, not as a calculated method of triggering an outcry.
It means seeking leaders who can turn down the temperature when emotions boil over, rather than encouraging even more bitterness.
It means calling out criminal and hurtful acts and language for what they are, not papering them over with self-righteous proclamations or platitudes about the past.
The destruction of the Kit Carson obelisk is something to regret. Not because Carson should be memorialized, but because true leaders — at the federal, state, local and individual levels — would have followed through more concretely after 2020’s mess. The statue of Don Diego de Vargas in Cathedral Park was taken down, but has no new home. Find a home for Don Diego. That’s a concrete action.
More broadly, set up a system where citizens can petition for changes to public monuments as times change. That’s not erasing history. It’s recognizing that what was considered tribute-worthy in another century might fall short today. That system also could suggest new monuments, new people worthy of honor. Expand the telling of history.
The city of Santa Fe has attempted to come to grips with what comes after the fall of the obelisk. Its Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth effort basically came to the conclusion that citizens couldn’t agree on what, if anything, should replace the obelisk on the Plaza. That process apparently is stalled, leading to this question: If that’s where the process will stay, what was the point?
Yes, people are angry, frustrated. And as they proved in 2020 and last week, they will take action on their own if the cogs of city or federal bureaucracies do not move.
That’s hardly the Santa Fe we want.
The vandals who attacked Carson’s memorial last week face serious legal liability for destroying a federal monument.
Before tempers continue to rise, before someone gets physically hurt, before we become more divided, Santa Fe needs to reassess what it wants to be, not just what it is and was.
Without that, every year will bring a long, hot summer.