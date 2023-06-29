Few institutions in town have been as beloved as the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society.
Long-timers and newcomers in Santa Fe revere their animals. That's why the city has a state-of-the-art facility; its why the institution has attracted big-name and big-money supporters through the years.
It's also why the current turmoil at the animal shelter is so disturbing; when humans are fighting, there is less care for the animals who need the community's attention and support.
And the humans definitely are fighting.
Shelter chief executive officer Jack Hagerman has been on the job since November 2021. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he arrived during challenging times. But the current tumult is not simply a result of the shelter emerging from pandemic, dealing with an overabundance of pets and a shortage of staff.
Instead, there is an obvious disconnect between significant policy changes at the shelter and the community it serves. Additionally, the various transformations are not being communicated properly — and that's a failure of leadership.
The board charged with overseeing the shelter is down to three members from nine. Several have declined to comment about the reasons behind their departures; others have said they disagree with the direction the shelter has taken, particularly changes in how animals are brought into the facility. This is not criticism from disgruntled people, but thoughtful commentary about too-rapid changes that were communicated poorly both to shelter volunteers and the community at large.
Among several controversial changes is the method of dealing with stray or feral cats. Hagerman claims he is implementing "best practices" by asking community members to keep stray cats in their neighborhoods, where supposedly they have a better chance of being reunited with their owners.
At the same time, the trap, neuter and return program at the shelter is less active than previously; Hagerman says he lacks adequate veterinary support to perform surgeries on all animals that need them. Does that mean the cats roaming the streets are all having kittens? It seems irresponsible to have put cats on the streets that have not been spayed or neutered, whether in feral cat colonies or house cats that wandered.
Further, best practices for dealing with cats by leaving them on the streets is far from the best practice for birds and other small creatures. We would wager many residents of Santa Fe want fewer cats outside so as to protect birds; their voices need to be part of the conversation. For that to happen, there must a conversation.
Meanwhile, the cats that don't seem to be welcome inside the Santa Fe shelter are being cared for by other animal organizations — groups with far fewer resources. Felines & Friends and Española Humane are bursting at the seams with adoptable cats. Santa Fe's "best practices" shift in policy has had unintended consequences. The Santa Fe shelter does not operate in a vacuum, and a director from elsewhere — Hagerman came to Santa Fe from California — must work to understand a new community and his organization's role within the wider region. That does not seem to have happened.
But if inner turmoil within the board is the issue, as Hagerman has said, then leaders, both past and present, must step in. An organization as valuable — and fragile — as the shelter must have solid direction, with a commitment to keeping the operation first-rate. If nothing else, the tumult of the past few months indicates the shelter is at a turning point.
The community built this shelter. Many longtime residents remember when the Santa Fe Animal Shelter was located in a cramped building near Cerrillos and St. Michael's. Families would stop by on hot summer days to visit the animals and enjoy a blast of cool air. It was the community's place.
From there, supporters dreamed big and opened the new shelter on its 100-acre campus on Caja del Rio Road back in 2005. It's a shining example of how animals can be cared for, and to be honest, is better-equipped than the shelters where humans stay.
Yes, Santa Fe loves its animals, but it's the animals that suffer if the people in charge don't do a better job — soon. Shelter directors, or CEOs as they now are called, come and go. But the damage they can cause will linger if community members lose faith.