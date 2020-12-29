Not all worship has to be inside and in person, especially when the threat of COVID-19 is greater than ever.
That’s why social media photographs of Albuquerque megachurches on Christmas Eve had the power to shock. Pictured were hundreds, perhaps thousands of people — most without masks, packed closely together.
It’s as if the events of the past nine months were a myth, and we are not in the midst of the worst month for COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
It’s as if leaders of these churches don’t mind that some in their congregations likely will become ill and perhaps die.
The public health order in place limits such gatherings, asking congregations in state red-zone areas to restrict numbers to 25 percent of capacity. People should wear masks and be distanced from each other. The state Department of Health, faced with such blatant disregard for public safety, has announced it is fining each church. Given the risk involved, that’s more than a fair response.
The evidence is clear. In photos of the Legacy Church Christmas Eve services, the vast majority in attendance lacked face coverings and people were crowded together. Photographs of Calvary Church are similar, although not quite as jam-packed. More masks were visible.
Many religious leaders believe government cannot restrict worship, claiming such rules violate First Amendment freedoms of religion and assembly. The state Supreme Court, however, has allowed the governor’s public health orders to restrict both secular and religious gatherings, but the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled four times against certain state restrictions on religious organizations.
What the high court would think of New Mexico rules, we won’t speculate — rulings so far are focusing on how restrictions are applied to religious and secular places, rather than whether they can happen at all.
But all of that misses the point.
Forget whether the states should — or can — impose restrictions. We believe responsible religious leaders of all faiths should not want to put people’s health in jeopardy, particularly in an age when people can worship with the help of electronics, whether it’s television or the internet. True leaders would not want members of their church, mosque or synagogue to infect others.
Locally, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe has been sensible, unlike other Catholic dioceses around the country. Archbishop John Wester halted in-person worship early in the pandemic, then again in the fall, finally letting local parishes decide how to proceed. Even so, parishes that worship in person must follow strict occupancy, distancing and mask guidelines. While some local Catholics and priests believe their desire to attend in-person Mass is more important than public health, the institutional church is setting the right example.
The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, for example, continues to offer virtual Masses, including for the important Christmas season. The parish is not alone, with synagogues, Protestant churches and other religious groups meeting virtually and broadcasting services to their faithful.
They are praying together, yet apart, and not spreading the coronavirus.
In the end, this is not about faith or laws or holidays or convention. It’s about simply caring for one another — a tenet any church leader should know. Here’s to celebrating those who actually practice what they preach. On Christmas Day, or any day.
