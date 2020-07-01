For those who want the economy and nation to open, face masks are emerging as the most effective tool available.
That’s the consensus of scientists, politicians and business leaders — finally — in a unified, loud message to the United States.
Don’t wait for a mayor or governor to give an order, in other words. Wear a mask because it makes sense. And cents, because the latest push for masks is a financial one, with economists calling for a federal mandate requiring them.
Goldman Sachs economists investigated the link between face masks and COVID-19 health and economic outcomes to come to the conclusion that a federal mandate requiring masks is a smart step.
They found that a federal face mask mandate would cut the daily growth rate of new confirmed cases and could prevent the U.S. economy from taking a 5 percent GDP hit. That’s because if people wear face masks, there won’t be a need for additional lockdowns to isolate people and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Those lockdowns, while saving lives, are hard on the bottom line — not just for rich corporations, but for people laid off from jobs and small-business owners who are barely staying afloat. Being unable to open schools in the fall presents another potential economic hit.
For everyone concerned about economic pain, for all who want restaurants and bars to open, for people looking forward to sending children to school — achieving those goals is possible.
If, that is, people wear face masks. And, apparently, instituting mandates works as a motivator to get people to put on masks.
The Goldman Sachs study analyzed the impact of mandates in 20 states and the District of Columbia between April 8 and June 24, comparing it with actual mask usage through YouGov COVID-19 response data. The study found that state mask mandates raised the percentage of people who say they “always” or “frequently” wear masks by about 25 percentage points in the 30 days after the order.
With President Donald Trump in charge, it is highly unlikely there will be a federal face mask mandate. He rarely wears masks, even in close quarters indoors. He doesn’t find a mask manly. Or cool. Or something.
Repeatedly, the president has violated social-distancing and mask protocols, the interventions science has shown us will slow the spread of the coronavirus. That lack of adherence to sensible guidelines has muddled the message to people across the country; it’s one reason the nation’s COVID-19 cases are surging.
In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Graham has used her authority to require that people wear face masks, a mandate we trust that visitors to our state will follow. On Wednesday, she announced that businesses that don’t enforce mask-wearing will face fines and that the order to wear masks will be “aggressively” enforced for individuals. Violators could face a $100 fine. She was clear that without New Mexicans wearing masks, the state’s phased reopening could be reversed.
The city of Santa Fe has passed an ordinance to require face masks, with a fine of $50 for a second violation. The city also knows that persuasion also can be a tool for winning converts.
To that end, the Santa Fe Promise campaign has started, with more than 15,000 free masks handed out in June, a snazzy logo reminding people to wear masks and now, signs around downtown reinforcing the mandate.
More free masks are available around town, including at curbside pickup for library books.
The local campaign will be persistent and consistent, two things sorely lacking in our federal response to the pandemic. Now, in addition to health reasons, it is becoming evident that mask-wearing could lead to reopening the economy sooner, not later. Wear a mask.
The life, er, the buck you save may be your own.
