Secret city Los Alamos and the lead-up to detonating the atomic bomb take center stage starting Friday with the opening of Oppenheimer, a potential summer blockbuster directed by award-winning director Christopher Nolan.

The three-hour movie focuses on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist charged with beating the Nazis to create a weapon able to destroy humankind. Toward that end, he brought the Manhattan Project to isolated Northern New Mexico, choosing a place he had loved on summer vacations as a child. That he succeeded came at great cost — to himself and humanity, creating a legacy the world still can’t quite grasp.

Whether the movie becomes a big hit — it’s long, and faces stiff competition against Barbie — the issues debated in the film deserve broad and frequent discussion.

