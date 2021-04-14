In case anyone needed a reminder, the Pecos River remains at risk.
This week, the beloved stream was named No. 5 in the nation on a list of endangered waterways by the American Rivers conservation group.
It must be protected.
The risk today, as it has been in the past, is from mining. In 1991, the river was filled with toxic pollutants after a snowmelt washed through the shuttered Terrero Mine, carrying contaminants with it. Some 90,000 fish were killed, and the resulting cleanup cost $20 million.
A mining company is seeking to bring back mining in the Pecos area, with a proposal to mine more than 5,000 acres, drilling up to 30 holes, 4,000 feet deep, to search for copper, zinc, lead and gold. Comexico LLC — a Colorado subsidiary of Australian mining company New World Resources Ltd. — has an application pending before the New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division.
May it stay that way — pending — or better yet, be withdrawn.
The area can’t withstand another major mining operation. The work is messy, with trucks in and out on dirt roads, causing erosion and air pollution even before the drilling starts. Water would be at risk from the dirt, and the noise and fumes would be bad for residents of the region.
The area is too fragile to support mining, an industry that too often takes what it wants and leaves a mess for others to handle.
For residents such as Frank Adelo, president of the Upper Pecos Watershed Association, a mining operation could be the final nail in the coffin to the health of the river, already struggling because of climate change. It’s hard to keep a river flowing when there’s little snowpack to melt and refresh the waters.
Adelo and others who live in and around the village of Pecos have joined together to fight the mine.
Adelo sums it up well: “The only solution really is no mine at all.”
The U.S. Forest Service, which oversees the area in question, does not have to rubber stamp applications. Its officials can order expansive studies to examine the environmental impact of mining, all of which can be used as a basis on which to deny applications.
The Trump administration, with its emphasis on public lands as places to be plundered, is gone. The Biden administration must make protection of the environment as a key consideration when considering extractive industry proposals on public lands.
State officials — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham already has written the Forest Service to express her concern — can support the efforts of locals against the mine. So can members of the New Mexico congressional delegation.
In the end, preserving the Pecos River for those who live here is more important than a foreign mining company’s profits. By naming this river as endangered, the American Rivers group reminds us how essential the Pecos River remains to our region. Essential but endangered — but only if people allow it.
