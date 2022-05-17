The summer season of visitors and events starts early in Santa Fe this year.
The inaugural Santa Fe Literary Festival kicks off Friday — a seemingly natural fit for a town full of people who love to read, many preferring books on paper to modern conveniences such as a Kindle or smartphone.
A passion for reading and writing explains the existence of a dozen or more independent bookstores, the presence of so many living poets and even the continued success of a daily print newspaper delivered to thousands of homes at a time when the news industry is declining.
This is a town that loves the written word.
With the introduction of the festival, Santa Fe residents and visitors will be able to see some of the foremost authors of the day in person. Imagine, hearing from Margaret Atwood live at a time when her prescient The Handmaid’s Tale is being played out in news headlines. Her talk is one of the highlights of the weekend.
Author Colson Whitehead headlines the opening night. The two-time Pulitzer winner writes novels that drill into the reality of racist America. Just last week came the mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket by a white supremacist who drove hours to kill Black people. Ten people are dead as a result.
Such is the backdrop of the inaugural festival — conflict and chaos. But the best writers and thinkers help us make sense of a muddled world. During the days of the festival, we are sure attendees will do just that — think, discuss and reflect, taking lessons home with them.
To help festival attendees decide what else they want to do in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico, the New Mexican’s annual summer guide, Bienvenidos, comes out this Friday. Look for it in the newspaper, along with the weekly Pasatiempo arts and entertainment magazine.
Bienvenidos publishes each year at the start of summer so that individuals — visitors or locals — can plan their activities and anticipate the weeks ahead. It’s a fun guide to the lazy days of summer, but also serves to share the best of the area's culture and history.
As always except during pandemic, summer markets and musical events will take place, gatherings that continue to thrive as the world comes back from isolation. Because of drought, access in the forests and wild areas are being curtailed to reduce fire risk. On Thursday, the Santa Fe, Carson and Cibola National Forests are being closed. Losing access to the outdoors is always a loss, but it's better than watching more of the world around us go up in smoke.
Even as the outdoor is restricted, in town there are urban trails, plenty of places to eat and drink, museums, theaters, shops and so many other destinations to enjoy. Just being together, considering the state of the world, is a gift.
And starting this weekend, that togetherness starts with a shared love of books and learning. It's a perfect way to begin the summer of 2022.