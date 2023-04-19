The people of the United States are on edge. It’s hardly surprising, considering lingering effects of the pandemic, the near-daily news of mass gun violence and the never-ending shouting emanating from political figures more interested in publicity than policy.
Our world is worse for it.
Three incidents in the past week show how chaotic our world has become. We can step back — and we must — but retreating from belligerence and fear will be hard. People are too much on edge, too enamored of a vision of themselves as brave warriors protecting home and hearth with their handy sidearms.
To abandon that false vision, remember these names: Ralph Yarl. Kaylin Gillis. Payton Washington and Heather Roth.
These are young people from different parts of the country, from different backgrounds and ethnicities. Their common bond? All were shot by fearful gun owners who felt in danger. Except they weren’t.
On April 13, Ralph, 16, was trying to pick up his siblings in Kansas City, Mo. He mistook the address and rang the doorbell of 84-year-old Andrew Lester. Rather than tell the kid to get lost, police say Lester shot Ralph through a locked door. Then Lester shot Ralph a second time. Ralph will survive and is recovering from his injuries. Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, two felonies. Because the shooting occurred in Missouri, he can claim he was in fear of his life under the state’s “stand your ground” law. All from a ringing doorbell late at night.
Kaylin, 20, did not survive her mistake. She and friends were trying to find a party in a rural area of upstate New York. They were attempting to leave the wrong driveway April 15 when 65-year-old Kevin Monahan came out on his porch and fired two shots. One caught Kaylin. Monahan has been charged with second-degree murder. His attorney said the number of vehicles — the partygoers were in a caravan — and their speed, startled the man, who apparently didn’t even realize he had hit anyone.
Two cheerleaders were at an H-E-B store in the Austin, Texas, area just after midnight Tuesday. They mistook a vehicle, not an address. Heather left her friend’s car and opened the door to a vehicle she thought was hers. A man in the passenger seat, startled, got out and started shooting. Heather was treated at the scene but Payton was shot twice and severely injured. She is in the hospital but recovering. The man, Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., 25, faces a preliminary charge of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony in Texas.
Three mistakes. Three fearful responses. Lives forever changed.
In the case of Ralph, the confrontation was between an elderly white man and a young Black teenager. Kaylin and her accused shooter are white; the cheerleaders were white and their accused shooter Hispanic. This obsession with guns crosses all of society. Why were the shooters so afraid? Why was their first response to grab a gun? Why were guns so close at hand? Why were guns the first, not last, resort?
The questions are endless, but we must ask them and look for ways to change behaviors.
As we unpack this moment in America, we all need to ask ourselves what we would do if a stranger came to the door or drove on our property late at night. What if a stranger entered our car in a dark parking lot? Those are uncomfortable moments. But the automatic response should not be brandishing a gun.
That response has brought us to this. It’s April and already more than 11,500 individuals have died from gun violence so far in 2023, an average of 115 a day.
We’ve become a nation of shoot first and ask questions later. How’s that working, America?