The people of the United States are on edge. It’s hardly surprising, considering lingering effects of the pandemic, the near-daily news of mass gun violence and the never-ending shouting emanating from political figures more interested in publicity than policy.

Our world is worse for it.

Three incidents in the past week show how chaotic our world has become. We can step back — and we must — but retreating from belligerence and fear will be hard. People are too much on edge, too enamored of a vision of themselves as brave warriors protecting home and hearth with their handy sidearms.

