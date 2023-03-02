In the 1970s in the United States, some 5 percent of children ages 2 to 19 were obese. Last year, that number was around 19.7 percent, affecting some 14.7 million children and adolescents.
Yet this is the same country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where nearly half of children ages 1 to 5 did not eat a daily vegetable and a third did not eat a daily fruit. Yet 57 percent of those children drank a sugar-sweetened beverage at least once during the preceding week of the CDC’s recently released study.
Kids in many states are more likely to drink a soda or sugar-sweetened juice than they are to eat green beans or broccoli. The data came from a CDC analysis of the 2021 National Survey of Children’s Health. Surveyors used paper-and web-based questionnaires to gather information from parents on the health and well-being of American children up to age 18.
Parents were asked what vegetables or fruits their kids were eating — and no, French fries and juice didn’t count — and surveyors found at 1, kids were eating plenty of fruits and vegetables. That changed as they aged, with preschoolers shedding their appreciation for healthy treats.
While parents need to step up and take responsibility for feeding children healthy and nutritious foods, there is plenty in the realm of public policy to improve children’s access to fruits and vegetables.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced stiffer nutrition standards for school meals. For the first time, the USDA is limiting the amount of added sugar, continuing to reduce allowable amounts of sodium and emphasizing whole grains. New guidelines for newborns and toddlers suggest no added sugars at all for children under 2.
This distressing reality — that too many children aren’t eating what they need to grow and thrive — is one reason behind the state drive to provide universal healthy lunches to all children at New Mexico public schools. The key, of course, is healthy. Too many adults can remember eating tasteless and overprocessed fish sticks or gooey macaroni and cheese at school, accompanied by an iceberg lettuce salad and white-bread roll on the side. Lunch food too often has been both unappealing and unhealthy.
That has changed for many schools, with such initiatives as Santa Fe’s Cooking with Kids — which since 1995 has helped bring tasty and healthy recipes to classrooms where children learn to make the meals they will eat. Research shows the kids are likely to try unfamiliar foods if they made the dish themselves. Children take the lessons home to mom and dad and the entire family enjoys the health benefits. Some of the recipes are served up in school cafeterias, providing dishes that are good and good for you.
The Farm to Schools movement also brings more locally grown fruits and vegetables for use in school meals. This is both an economic boost for farmers and a win for children. Through the Public Education Department, schools can seek grants to purchase produce from New Mexico-certified growers. The deadline to apply for school year 2023-24 is March 31.
A key to children learning to like vegetables is early and frequent exposure, after all. That’s why the double up food books program for families who use federal food benefits is so important. Use $10 on your SNAP EBT card at participating outlets to buy New Mexico-grown fruits and vegetables and double your money — you’ll get 20 bucks worth of home-grown produce.
When kids learn that vegetables can be more than soggy green beans, overcooked and tasteless, they learn to like produce. Heck, kids who can eat farm-fresh carrots might even start to prefer them to potato chips. That's how good fresh carrots can be. But a child won't know that without the opportunity to take a bite. Eating well is a key to lifelong health and happiness. Public policy, whether at the federal, state or local level, must do more to ensure that what children eat isn’t making them sick.