In the 1970s in the United States, some 5 percent of children ages 2 to 19 were obese. Last year, that number was around 19.7 percent, affecting some 14.7 million children and adolescents.

Yet this is the same country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where nearly half of children ages 1 to 5 did not eat a daily vegetable and a third did not eat a daily fruit. Yet 57 percent of those children drank a sugar-sweetened beverage at least once during the preceding week of the CDC’s recently released study.

Kids in many states are more likely to drink a soda or sugar-sweetened juice than they are to eat green beans or broccoli. The data came from a CDC analysis of the 2021 National Survey of Children’s Health. Surveyors used paper-and web-based questionnaires to gather information from parents on the health and well-being of American children up to age 18.