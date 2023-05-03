Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, with its mandated isolation designed to prevent spreading a deadly virus, the social ties that bind individuals into community had been fraying. A nation of people once enamored with their bowling leagues, civic clubs, concerts, football games, religious affiliations and other ways of coming together had retreated into silos.
Further divided by politics and partisanship, hooked on social media or streaming television, more people now are living their lives alone. And it comes at a cost, according to U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy. He warned in an advisory Tuesday that loneliness is presenting a profound public health threat — as dangerous as smoking or obesity.
Lonely people aren't just depressed and anxious. There are physical consequences as well, with greater risks of heart disease, stroke and dementia. More than half of U.S. adults are experiencing loneliness, Murthy said, putting both the nation's mental and physical health at risk.
In his advisory, he is calling for a collective effort to “mend the social fabric of our nation.” Solutions range from teaching children how to build healthy relationships; individuals talking more to relatives, friends and co-workers; and spending less time online and on social media.
In other words, focus on more personal interactions.
Between 2003 and 2020, research indicates that time people spend with friends declined 20 hours a month. At the same time, time spent alone increased by 24 hours a month. The pandemic likely intensified those trends — it's hard to spend time with others when alone at home.
Now it's time for communities to do something about the increasing isolation of Americans.
Murthy was clear in his advisory: Loneliness can kill. Social disconnection poses a risk of premature death equal to the risk of smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day; it can be more deadly than obesity and physical inactivity, research on social connection shows. More positively, people with strong social networks live longer.
As surgeon general, Murthy is using his bully pulpit to bring attention to the danger loneliness causes — and he also will be advocating for solutions.
Governments can fund research into how best to intervene so people are less lonely. Cities can create communities in which interaction among residents is encouraged by something as simple as sidewalks or trails where neighbors will see each other frequently. Individually, families can declare cellphones and other devices off limits, so that when people are together, they are in the moment, not on Twitter or Instagram chatting with strangers.
In Santa Fe, residents have a number of ways to make new friends and stay connected. Volunteering is a proven strategy to reducing loneliness. For newcomers to the city or empty nesters whose children are all grown, joining a service group and pitching in is an excellent way to form relationships that will help keep you healthy.
Next week, the Vámanos — Santa Fe Walks program kicks off on the south side. The Santa Fe Walking Collaborative started in 2018, a project of the Santa Fe Conservation Trust. The first walk in the 2023 season — there will be 30 — starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive.
That's just one way to make connections. Seniors, who are among the most isolated, can attend a senior center, whether for meals, to learn computer skills, for exercise or other activities. A teen center is opening in Santa Fe this summer. That's a place where young people can gather and form relationships away from phone screens and in person.
The surgeon general's warning is clear: Isolation is harmful. Thankfully, there are answers.
You know what to do: Go outside and introduce yourself to a neighbor. Put down the phone while at lunch with friends. Join the pickleball club. The life you save may be your own.