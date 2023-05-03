Americans are lonely.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, with its mandated isolation designed to prevent spreading a deadly virus, the social ties that bind individuals into community had been fraying. A nation of people once enamored with their bowling leagues, civic clubs, concerts, football games, religious affiliations and other ways of coming together had retreated into silos.

Further divided by politics and partisanship, hooked on social media or streaming television, more people now are living their lives alone. And it comes at a cost, according to U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy. He warned in an advisory Tuesday that loneliness is presenting a profound public health threat — as dangerous as smoking or obesity.

